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WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
11.05.26 | 13:07
0,810 Euro
-1,22 % -0,010
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7420,87813:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 08:42 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AB Novaturas: Novaturas appoints Audrone Joffe as Chief Financial Officer

Leading travel operator in the Baltics, Novaturas Group, announces the appointment of Audrone Joffe as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 11, 2026. She joins the company with more than 15 years of international experience in finance, accounting, and business management.

"Audrone's appointment to the executive team marks an important step in further strengthening the company's financial expertise and readiness for long-term growth. Her extensive experience working with international organizations, finance transformation projects, and process optimization will be highly valuable in ensuring sustainable development and operational efficiency across the Group," says Aleksejs Krišcuks, CEO of Novaturas Group.

Audrone Joffe has more than 15 years of international experience in financial management. Most recently, she led the finance function at "LW Group", where she was responsible for financial accounting, reporting, and the standardization of finance processes across multiple markets. Previously, Audrone held CFO and Chief Accountant positions at "JAKOBSENHOME" and "Light Conversion", as well as roles at international pharmaceutical companies "Merck Sharp & Dohme" and "Abbott Laboratories", where she gained extensive experience in ERP implementation, finance process automation, and operational efficiency improvement projects.

"I am excited to join Novaturas at such an important and dynamic stage for the company. The tourism industry today is highly dynamic, making it essential for organizations to adapt quickly while maintaining financial stability and operational efficiency. I believe my international experience in financial management, process optimization, and transformation projects will help strengthen the finance function and contribute to the continued sustainable growth of Novaturas across the Baltics," says Audrone Joffe.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Aleksejs Krišcuks
CEO
investors@novaturas.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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