Partnership aims to reduce the 'meeting tax' by expanding access to Owl Labs products through Westcoast's extensive distribution network

Owl Labs, a global leader in AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, today announced a new UK and Ireland distribution partnership with Westcoast Limited, one of the country's largest and most trusted IT distributors. The agreement will see Westcoast distribute the full range of Owl Labs' award-winning Meeting Owl and Owl Bar products across the UK and Ireland, providing greater choice, availability, and dedicated support for resellers and end customers navigating the demands of hybrid work.

The partnership aims to address the technical setup challenges that plague meetings across the UK. Owl Labs' recent State of Hybrid Work report found that nearly 8 in 10 workers (79%) lose time in meetings due to technical difficulties such as connecting to a meeting or setting up a camera. By making Owl Labs' solutions simpler to source, deploy and support, the Westcoast partnership helps cut the 'meeting tax', reducing set-up friction and getting meetings started on time.

The announcement follows the launch of the Meeting Owl 5 Pro earlier this year, Owl Labs' newest 360-degree camera, speaker, and mic device. The Meeting Owl 5 Pro reimagines the centre-of-table experience for hybrid meetings with a solution purpose-built for enterprise organisations, delivering a seamless single-cable Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) experience. It is also now certified for Microsoft Teams, affirming that the device meets the highest standards demanded by IT leaders, ensuring optimal functionality within enterprise environments.

Westcoast, renowned for its strong vendor relationships and deep reseller network, will position Owl Labs' products in its Unified Communications division alongside other leading collaboration technologies. This partnership expands Owl Labs' footprint in the UK and Ireland, offering customers smooth access and faster delivery, while connecting partners with a trusted distributor deeply invested in video conferencing.

"Technology should not be a barrier to hybrid work," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO, Owl Labs. "Our partnership with Westcoast represents a significant step in our UK growth strategy, aligning our products with a distributor that shares our dedication to customer success. Together, we are enabling seamless hybrid meetings, with technology that makes it easier than ever for organisations to build meeting spaces that work for everyone."

Widening access to Owl Labs' technology through Westcoast's distribution network, including the newly-launched Meeting Owl 5 Pro and the award-winning Meeting Owl 4+, means that organisations can more easily create flexible, fully integrated meeting environments. In doing so, businesses can transform basic setups into seamless flexible ecosystems, allowing employees to focus on what really matters: communication and productivity.

"We are delighted to welcome Owl Labs to our Unified Communications portfolio," said Sam Armstrong, Unified Communications Business Manager, Westcoast. "As demand for hybrid working continues to grow, our partners and customers are seeking reliable, intuitive solutions that drive productivity and collaboration. Owl Labs' products are a perfect fit, and we look forward to working together to bring these market-leading solutions to businesses across the UK and Ireland."

This agreement is non-exclusive and covers the full portfolio of Meeting Owl and Owl Bar devices. Owl Labs partners now have the choice to buy from Westcoast or the existing distribution channels. For more information on all Owl Labs products, visit owllabs.co.uk.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organisations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by levelling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl product line is the first AI-powered, WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever's speaking. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit www.owllabs.co.uk.

About Westcoast

Westcoast Limitedis the UK's leading IT distributor, supplying a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and its own range of IT services to partners across the channel. The company works closely with vendors and resellers to deliver tailored solutions and drive innovation in the UK's technology ecosystem. Further information can be found here: https://www.westcoast.co.uk/

Westcoast Limited and, all divisions, are part of ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW), Europe's largest technology provider, giving partners access to a vast ecosystem of solutions, services and expertise, and extending its reach worldwide via PaaS partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511571986/en/

Contacts:

owluk@clarity.global