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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 09:10 Uhr
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AeroFlexx Expands Global Capabilities in Partnership with Packaging Imolese to Meet Heightened Demand Across Personal Care and Household Markets

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, has announced a strategic partnership with Packaging Imolese S.p.A., a large regional manufacturer and market leader in household and personal care categories. This announcement brings together AeroFlexx's liquid packaging technology and Packaging Imolese's deep manufacturing, formulation, and commercial capabilities to scale production and accelerate growth across targeted European markets.

Packaging Imolese S.p.A. is part of the DECO INDUSTRIE s.c.p.a. group and operates seven manufacturing plants with blending capabilities in Imola and across Italy. The company serves a broad customer base and holds a leading position in key categories. It is also the largest producer of dishwashing gel in Italy. Alongside its established manufacturing business, the company continues to expand its proprietary and private label portfolio, strengthening its ability to meet evolving retailer and consumer demands across the region. Building on its growing portfolio of environmentally responsible formulations and products, Packaging Imolese is well-positioned to rapidly integrate AeroFlexx's technology, further accelerating its ability to deliver sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions that align with an increasing market demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

The AeroFlexx filling machine has now been delivered to the Imola manufacturing facility, marking a significant operational milestone. The site includes an established research and development environment that supports formulation, testing, and performance validation, along with a dedicated production area prepared for AeroFlexx operations. Together, these capabilities enhance efficiency, improve supply chain responsiveness, and support scalable growth in filling and packaging.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to serve customers with innovative solutions, adaptability and operational excellence," said Michele Calzolari, Technical Director Contract Manufacturing of Packaging Imolese. "As demand continues to rise across our territories, we are investing in capabilities that enhance product design, sharpen execution, and deliver high value solutions for brands and retailers."

The partnership is intended to support broader adoption across branded and private label products in household and personal care, where performance, recyclability, and differentiated packaging are increasingly important to customers and retail partners. By combining AeroFlexx's packaging technology with Packaging Imolese's manufacturing expertise, the companies aim to create a more agile path from formulation through commercialization.

"Packaging Imolese brings exceptional category leadership, manufacturing depth, and regional scale to our network," said Boris Gavric, Chief Operating Officer of AeroFlexx. "Together, we are building a stronger platform for growth in Italy while advancing innovative sustainable liquid packaging solutions across global markets."

The strategic partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across the liquid packaging value chain.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx's proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.

About Packaging Imolese S.p.A.:

Packaging Imolese S.p.A., part of the DECO INDUSTRIE s.c.p.a. group, is a regional manufacturing leader in household and personal care categories. The company operates seven manufacturing plants with blending capabilities in Imola and across Italy, serving a broad customer base through deep manufacturing, formulation, and commercial expertise. Packaging Imolese is the largest producer of dishwashing gel in Italy and continues to expand its proprietary and private label portfolio with environmentally responsible products and formulations.



info@aeroflexx.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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