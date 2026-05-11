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WKN: A41CB1 | ISIN: SE0025159023 | Ticker-Symbol: 5SQ
München
08.05.26 | 19:41
2,070 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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TERRANOR GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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TERRANOR GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins operation and maintenance contract in Falun municipality worth SEK 37 million

Falun Municipality has announced its intention to award Terranor AB, a subsidiary of the Terranor Group, a public tender for operation and maintenance of outdoor environments in Area A of Falun Municipality, Sweden, over two years. The agreement is valued at approximately SEK 37.4 million for the full contract period. The contract will commence on 1 June 2026 and run until 31 May 2028, with an option to extend the contract by up to two additional years.

Terranor is responsible for the operation and maintenance of parks, private lots, and neighborhood grounds, as well as associated facilities, such as beaches and playgrounds, during both the summer and winter seasons, in Area A, which includes central parts of Falun.

"We are very pleased with the trust placed in us by Falun Municipality and proud to establish Terranor's presence in Dalarna. The contract is fully aligned with our ambition to grow within operations and maintenance services, and we look forward to contributing to a safe, attractive and well-maintained outdoor environment for the residents of Falun," says Per Sjöblom, Country Manager for Sweden at Terranor AB.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be formally signed.

For further information, please contact:
Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +358 445 089 875
Email: ir@terranor.se

About Terranor
Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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