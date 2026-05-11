Saint Bella Inc: Katie Rodgers' 'Garden of Time': How SAINT BELLA Redefines the Postpartum Journey Through Art

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Mother's Day has long been framed as a season of gratitude - a moment to thank mothers for their devotion and to celebrate the grandeur of maternal love. Yet this perspective often remains incomplete, viewing motherhood primarily from the outside, and too rarely from within. The postpartum experience - those fragile, transformative weeks after childbirth - is too often glossed over in the rush to celebrate the arrival of a new life.

For Mother's Day 2026, SAINT BELLA, the luxury maternity and infant care brand, chose a more intimate approach. Through an artistic collaboration with American contemporary artist Katie Rodgers, the brand transformed the 28-day postpartum journey into five artful keepsakes - physical expressions of its enduring belief: to love the baby, you must first love the mother. In doing so, SAINT BELLA moved beyond conventional celebration and offered something deeper: recognition, understanding, and quiet reverence for the postpartum period.

At the heart of the campaign is SAINT BELLA Lullaby, a co-created artwork with Rodgers. Known for her nature-inspired, impressionistic style, Rodgers renders swans, fledglings, and flowering branches in soft, dreamlike strokes - evoking the gentle, protective atmosphere that a new mother needs during her postpartum recovery. The work becomes the visual and emotional nucleus of the project - a quiet, luminous world shaped by tenderness rather than commerce.

In SAINT BELLA's philosophy, motherhood is not a single triumphant moment, but a gradual, vulnerable, and deeply human passage - and the postpartum phase is its most intimate chapter. Through this collaboration, the brand reframes that passage as something worthy of ritual, beauty, and lasting memory.

Beyond Praise: The Desire to Be Understood

Over the past eight years, SAINT BELLA has consistently asked a more nuanced question: what, precisely, should be remembered about becoming a mother? The answer centers on the postpartum experience - a period that is often medically managed but rarely emotionally honored.

The answer begins with a feeling many new mothers know intimately - the sense of becoming a "tool" in the intensity of newborn care, valued for function rather than presence. During the postpartum weeks, women are often praised for their sacrifice but rarely asked how they are truly feeling. SAINT BELLA's campaign gently resists this reduction. It proposes that becoming a mother is not an event to be staged, but an experience to be honored over time - especially in the vulnerable postpartum days. Today's women do not only wish to be celebrated; they long to be truly seen and understood.

A World Rendered in Softness: Katie Rodgers' Vision for the Postpartum Mother

To translate this philosophy into visual language, SAINT BELLA partnered with Katie Rodgers. Her signature imagery - swans, chicks, deer, and delicate blossoms - creates an atmosphere of renewal, quiet abundance, and gentle protection - exactly the emotional landscape a mother needs during her postpartum journey.

The resulting piece, SAINT BELLA Lullaby, serves as more than an artwork; it is an atmosphere - a sanctuary where the postpartum mother is restored to the center, where her recovery is honored, and where the baby's earliest days are enveloped in beauty.

From Service to Keepsake: Honoring the 28-Day Postpartum Journey

The 28 days of the postpartum journey consist of fleeting, often invisible moments - tender, repetitive, and profoundly personal. These are the moments that define early motherhood - a middle-of-the-night feeding, a quiet tear, the first time a mother looks in the mirror and barely recognizes herself. SAINT BELLA transforms these moments into tangible keepsakes that can be touched, held, and cherished for years to come.

The 100% Cotton Nursing Dress - Reimagined in premium natural cotton with thoughtful side openings for nursing and delicate embroidery at the hem, this dress combines ease with quiet elegance - honoring the postpartum mother's body with both comfort and dignity.

The Custom Walnut Chopsticks Gift Set - A quietly powerful gesture that acknowledges a subtle truth: during the postpartum period, mothers are so often expected to nourish others while neglecting themselves. By elevating the mother's own dining utensils into refined walnut art chopsticks, SAINT BELLA affirms that her nourishment matters too.

The Artistic Umbilical Cord Bottle - The severing of the umbilical cord marks the first tender separation in the postpartum journey. Preserved in a translucent, jewel-like vessel, this fleeting fragment becomes a ceremonial keepsake - a symbol of origin, connection, and the beginning of two separate journeys.

The Newborn Handmade Soap Gift Box - With the guidance of a dedicated concierge, mothers may choose from 12 custom molds and 6 natural fragrance notes to create a soap that is uniquely theirs. In the midst of the postpartum transition, the process offers a moment of tactile authorship and calm reflection.

Art Coloring -- Mothers are invited to bring their personal vision of the "Garden of Time" to life, blending colors and lines in a gentle, therapeutic journey co-created with artist Katie Rodgers. Each brushstroke becomes a moment of self-reflection; every splash of color, an emotional release that blooms freely on the page.

"We are not simply offering a room and a care service - we are offering a stretch of time that deserves to be remembered," said Minee Lin , co-founder of SAINT BELLA. "The postpartum period is not a problem to be solved, but a passage to be honored."

With this Mother's Day initiative, SAINT BELLA further establishes itself not merely as a postpartum care provider, but as a curator of a more elevated, intentional way of living. In its Garden of Time, there is no urgency, no excess, only softness, ceremony, and the unmistakable feeling of being deeply held - as a mother, and as oneself - through every stage of the postpartum journey.

About Saint Bella Group:

Since its establishment in 2017, Saint Bella Group has been deeply engaged in the family care field, adhering to international standards for standardized services. It has now grown into Asia's and China's largest postpartum care and rehabilitation group. With an extreme pursuit of quality and forward-looking industry layout, the group has built a service network of 140 high-end postpartum care centers across 41 cities worldwide. Its business covers postpartum care, postpartum rehabilitation, in-home family services, and new retail of women's health foods, forming comprehensive, full-cycle coverage of family health needs and redefining the quality standards of modern family care.

Contact email: pr@saintbella.com

SOURCE: Saint Bella Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/katie-rodgers%e2%80%99-garden-of-time-how-saint-bella-redefines-the-postpartu-1165663