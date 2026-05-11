Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KUPFER BEI 6.35 USD: Warum Kutcho Copper plötzlich wie ein Übernahmekandidat aussieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 09:24 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Profound world cultural heritage empowers Quanzhou's transformation into "fashion capital"

BEIJING, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou, a historical city in southeast China's Fujian Province, has been promoting its transformation from a "manufacturing powerhouse" to a "fashion capital" by advancing the integrated development of "world cultural heritage + fashion".

Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was inscribed on the World Heritage List in July 2021.

Within this world heritage city, 22 heritage sites, such as Kaiyuan Temple and Luoyang Bridge, weave together the bustling memories of the "largest port in the East" in the period of Song and Yuan dynasties. Based on that legacy, the city has emerged as a premier destination of cultural and tourism industry with total tourist arrivals reaching 112 million in 2025.

By leveraging its unique advantages, Quanzhou has set up a working group dedicated to integrating its profound cultural heritage with the development of the city's fashion industry so as to propel its transformation from a manufacturing city to a fashion city.

Quanzhou boasts a cluster of 13,000 textile, garment and footwear enterprises, with its 2025 industrial output surpassing 700 billion yuan. The city has nurtured numerous leading brands including Anta, Xtep, Septwolves, 361°, and Peak. Building on that, Quanzhou has become an important landmark of Chinese fashion manufacturing landscape.

From the largest port in the East in Song and Yuan dynasties, to the rise of modern industrial clusters worth hundreds of billions of yuan, Quanzhou has shaped its fashion identity with its industrial confidence. By forging a synergy of world cultural heritage and modern trends, the city has embarked on a high-quality development path that empowers industries with fashion and connects the world through trade.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350492.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976233/Xinhua_Silk_Road.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-profound-world-cultural-heritage-empowers-quanzhous-transformation-into-fashion-capital-302768013.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.