Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 11-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 09/05/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS2067309943 -- GBP1 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999.00) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 09/05/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS2067309869 -- GBP1 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP 1,999.00) securities Issuer Name: DenizBank A.S. 5.00% Notes due 12/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3366317777 -- securities Issuer Name: Wise Group plc Class A Ordinary Shares of USD0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares JE00BQKY0816 -- (transition) Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by GEM Co Ltd due 11/11/2027 Securitised GB00BTDGSF84 -- derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 08/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3280726707 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: B.A.T. INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PLC 3.375% Guaranteed Notes due 11/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3374290412 -- including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 10/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 each in excess thereof) debt-like XS3312152799 -- securities 10.32% Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes due 09/05/2028; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 each in debt-like XS3317633652 -- excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Redemption Notes due 09/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 each in excess thereof) debt-like XS3317743915 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 426924 EQS News ID: 2324394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2324394&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)