The proposed inverted perovskite solar cell design reduces band misalignment and electron accumulation, suppressing recombination losses and enabling high efficiency in both small-area devices and scalable modules.Researchers from Nankai University and Beijing Institute of Technology in China claim to have achieved a world record power conversion efficiency for a perovskite solar cell with an inverted architecture. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact p is at the bottom of intrinsic perovskite layer i with electron transport layer ...

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