Beautiful Future and Blooming Future combine cutting-edge efficiency and emissions-reduction technologies to support more responsible global trade.

Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and global leader in the production of biopolymers on an industrial scale announces today that Braskem Trading Shipping (BT&S) has reached a major milestone in its fleet modernization and sustainability journey with the naming of Beautiful Future and Blooming Future, next-generation chemical and product oil tankers designed to move essential raw materials more efficiently and with a significantly lower environmental footprint. Both vessels were formally named at a ceremony in China on May 8.

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Beautiful Future

Beautiful Future and Blooming Future are LR1 (Long Range 1) vessels that will transport naphtha, which is an essential building block used to produce everyday items such as medical supplies, packaging, and household goods, on long-distance routes between the U.S. Gulf Coast and Brazil. The vessels were financed by Ocean Yield and Beautiful Future will be operated by ISHIMA and Blooming Future will be operated by TB Marineunder BT&S supervision. By combining advanced engine technology, energy-saving hull design, and emissions-control systems that exceed current regulatory requirements, the vessel represents a smarter, cleaner approach to global trade and a glimpse into the future of responsible maritime transportation.

"We are excited to expand our fleet of ships with Beautiful Future and Blooming Future. Ships like Beautiful Future and Blooming Future transport the raw materials used to make everyday products such as plastics for medical equipment, packaging, and household goods, but with significantly lower environmental impact than traditional tankers," shared Hardi Schuck, Director, Braskem Trading Shipping.

On a typical voyage, Beautiful Future and Blooming Future willtravel over 5,500 nautical miles from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Brazil, carrying enough naphtha to supply industrial production for weeks while operating at optimized speed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The new vessels are expected to each emit approximately 30% less CO2 than the average vessels currently in operation at Braskem, resulting in an estimated reduction of around 6,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. This emissions reduction is equivalent to eliminating nearly 50,000 one-way flights between Amsterdam and Paris, representing a significant step forward in lowering the environmental footprint of maritime operations.

Beautiful Future and Blooming Future are the first LR1 vessels delivered to Braskem Trading Shipping in 2026. Two additional ships are already under construction and will join the company's maritime fleet and are scheduled for delivery later this year and early 2027, respectively.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

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Contacts:

For press information, please contact:



Braskem North America, Europe, and Asia

Stacy Torpey stacy.torpey@braskem.com

Jessica Frank jessica.frank@braskem.com