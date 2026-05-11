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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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NOTAPE Tapeless & Seamless Zipper Pioneers Full-Lifecycle Green Innovation for Sustainable Manufacturing

RIVA DEL GARDA, Italy, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTAPE, an innovative zipper technology brand, will debut its disruptive tapeless and seamless zipper at EOW from May 17 to 19. Breaking century-old zipper structural barriers, the brand achieves full-lifecycle carbon and pollution reduction throughout production, application and recycling through original source design innovation.

This innovative structure slashes core production resource consumption by up to 95% and lowers carbon footprints significantly. Delivering quantifiable, actionable and traceable green solutions for industries, NOTAPE sets a new global benchmark for zipper eco-design.

Source Reduction - Start by Removing the Tape

Conventional zipper tape requires spinning, weaving, dyeing, and setting - each step consuming energy and water, generating wastewater, emissions, and solid waste. Dyeing is a major pollution source. Moreover, the tape adds complexity to garment recycling. NOTAPE eliminates the tape from the source, removing a series of energy-intensive, water-intensive, and highly polluting steps. Certified data shows that NOTAPE reduces resource consumption (weight, water, energy, chemicals) by up to 95% compared to conventional taped zippers, and lowers the carbon footprint by approximately 19.4% to 26.6%.

Carbon Reduction in Manufacturing - Cutting High-Pollution Processes

Tape dyeing is the most polluting step in traditional zipper production. It consumes large amounts of water and releases dye-laden wastewater; tape setting consumes heat energy; some tapes require coatings with volatile organic compounds. NOTAPE removes the tape entirely - dyeing, setting, and coating are deleted. No more dyes, auxiliaries, or fixatives. The one-piece integrated forming process also eliminates stitching and its associated chemicals. This reduces factory compliance costs and prevents toxic substances from entering the environment.

Product Use - Durability Is Sustainability

NOTAPE removes the tape and stitches - the two weakest links. Teeth are directly integrated onto the fabric, with bonding strength matching that of the fabric itself. Zipper life equals garment life. Tested cycle life exceeds industry standards and does not degrade with washing. A longer-lasting garment is the ultimate form of environmental protection.

Waste Reduction

Traditional zippers consist of different materials (polyester tape, metal or plastic teeth, metal sliders). Recycling requires disassembly or shredding and sorting - costly and inefficient. Many recyclers simply incinerate or landfill garments with zippers. NOTAPE eliminates the tape. The zipper body consists only of teeth (single material), slider, and fabric. The teeth are physically attached to the fabric, requiring no special disassembly for recycling. Process waste - offcuts, liquid waste - is also greatly reduced.

Industry Leadership - Defining a New Green Standard

The industry's understanding of "green zippers" has mostly been limited to incremental improvements: recycled tape yarn, nickel-free plating. NOTAPE applies first-principles thinking: instead of finding greener materials within the old structure, ask "why must there be tape?" When you remove the tape structurally, many environmental problems simply disappear. That is true green design.

NOTAPE provides brands with traceable, quantifiable carbon reduction data, plus key metrics on chemical reduction, water savings, and waste reduction - directly usable in ESG reports. In the future, beyond traditional indicators (recycled content, restricted substances), NOTAPE proposes an additional dimension: does the product adopt non-redundant structural design? That is a higher-level measure of ecological design.

A small design innovation can drive enormous environmental changes. When countless tapeless zippers enter apparel and daily life, together they become a powerful force for reducing environmental burden and safeguarding our ecological future.

NOTAPE opens new possibilities for the fashion industry. Join us at EOW - Outdoor Trade Show, May 17-19, 2026, Riva del Garda, Italy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975588/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975589/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notape-tapeless--seamless-zipper-pioneers-full-lifecycle-green-innovation-for-sustainable-manufacturing-302766768.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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