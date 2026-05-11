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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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VETRESKA Becomes Official Luxury Pet Accessories Partner of Formula 1 Driver Ollie Bearman

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VETRESKA, the global pet lifestyle brand known for its imaginative, design-forward approach to luxury pet products, today announced a new partnership with Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman. Through the partnership, VETRESKA becomes the Official Luxury Pet Accessories Partner of Ollie Bearman for the 2026 season, marking a distinctive crossover between the world of Formula 1 and modern pet lifestyle.

The partnership brings VETRESKA's playful yet polished vision of pet living into the high-performance world of motorsport, with the brand's logo making its first on-track appearance on Bearman's race suit at the recent Miami Grand Prix. Away from the circuit, Bearman shares his life with his two dogs, Freddie, an English Bull Terrier, and Ruby, a Boston Terrier - a personal connection that sits at the heart of the collaboration.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ollie," said Donald Kng, Co-Founder and CEO of VETRESKA. "Formula 1 and pet lifestyle are both capturing the imagination of a new generation, and Ollie lives right at that intersection. The way he moves through a fast-paced, high-pressure world while staying deeply connected to his dogs reflects exactly what VETRESKA stands for - reimagining everyday moments with style, passion, and companionship. I particularly want to thank our partners Rakuten Capital and Rakuten Sports for facilitating this partnership."

As part of the partnership, Bearman will star in VETRESKA's upcoming global brand campaign, "Fast Life. Reimagined." The campaign will explore how pets bring balance, warmth, and character to lives lived in constant motion.

"My world is heavily focused on racing, so I really appreciate having things away from the sport that help me switch off, especially time with my family and my dogs," said Ollie Bearman. "As a dog lover, partnering with VETRESKA felt like a natural step, and it's great to be working with a brand that adds to those moments."

What Comes Next

In June, VETRESKA will launch "Fast Life. Reimagined.", featuring exclusive content of Bearman with Freddie and Ruby. The campaign will look beyond the speed of racing to celebrate the quieter, more personal rituals that keep life grounded - from walks and playtime to the everyday joy of coming home to pets.

A dedicated F1-inspired product line will follow, extending VETRESKA's signature blend of playful form, considered function, and lifestyle-led design.

For now, the partnership is live on track. Follow @vetreska_official on Instagram & Tiktok to join the conversation.

About VETRESKA

Founded in 2017, VETRESKA is a pioneering brand dedicated to redefining the pet industry with a fresh, imaginative perspective. Our mission, Together Reimagined, drives us to push the boundaries of pet care, offering innovative designs that seamlessly blend functionality with undeniable charm.

At VETRESKA, we don't just create pet products - we craft magical moments for pets and their people. We believe that pet products should inspire joy, strengthen the bond between pets and people, and create lasting memories.

Every VETRESKA product is crafted with an unwavering commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. From stylish pet furniture to playful toys, chic bowls, and unique accessories, we pride ourselves in curating a wide selection of functional products and services that caters to pets' needs while reflecting their own sense of style and sophistication.

Website: https://vetreskanyc.com/ Instagram & Tiktok: @vetreska_official

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975613/OllieBearman_VetreskaLogo_4_5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975616/OllieBearman_Vetreska_Racesuit_4_3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vetreska-becomes-official-luxury-pet-accessories-partner-of-formula-1-driver-ollie-bearman-302766882.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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