Lammhults Design Group AB: Beatrice Kortner Henriksson is to leave Lammhults Design Group

Lammhults Design Group AB (publ) announces that Beatrice Kortner Henriksson has decided to leave her role as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lammhults Design Group to pursue new opportunities outside the industry.

Beatrice has served as CSO of Lammhults Design Group and been a member of the Group Management Team since February 2024. Since June 2024, she has also held the position of Acting Managing Director of Lammhults Möbel. She will remain with the Group during her notice period.

- We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Beatrice for her valuable contributions during her time with the Group. Her commitment and efforts have been greatly appreciated, and we wish her every success in the future, says Susanna Hilleskog, CEO and Group President.

- I am grateful for my time within the Group and for the opportunity to have been part of the company's transformation journey. I wish the company and my colleagues every success going forward, says Beatrice Kortner Henriksson.

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hilleskog, CEO and President, tel. +46 (0) 709 55 13 37

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