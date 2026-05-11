A research team in Italy developed a PVT-driven heat pump system for domestic hot water production that combines packed-bed latent heat storage with sensible thermal storage to better balance supply and demand. Their simulations showed that hybrid storage coupled with temperature-based routing significantly improves system efficiency, raising heat pump coefficient of performance and increasing renewable energy utilization.Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Bari and the University of Padua in Italy have developed a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT)-driven residential heat pump system for domestic ...

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