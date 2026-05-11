Belfast, Northern Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - GEKKO1, a Belfast-based AI search optimisation agency founded by CEO Warren Giffin, has been shortlisted for the European Search Awards 2026 in the Best Use of Search - Finance (SEO) category. The shortlisting recognises the agency's work with Belfast mortgage broker The Mortgage Clinic.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/296444_dc57011c548ef89c_001full.jpg

The European Search Awards holds "Outstanding" accreditation from the Independent Awards Standards Council. The 2026 winners will be announced at a ceremony in Porto on 20 May 2026.

The Best Use of Search - Finance category recognises campaigns from major European finance brands and agencies. GEKKO1 is the only Northern Ireland agency shortlisted in the finance SEO category at the 2026 awards.

The agency, formerly trading as Gekkoshot, was rebranded as GEKKO1 in 2026 by Giffin to reflect a strategic repositioning around AI-driven search. The Mortgage Clinic engaged GEKKO1 to compete for first-page visibility on Belfast mortgage keywords. The campaign, led by Giffin, focused on organic ranking improvements, Google local pack visibility, and citation presence in AI-generated answers from Google AI Overviews and large language models including ChatGPT and Perplexity. The campaign secured two Google local pack positions for core mortgage broker terms in Belfast.

Giffin specialises in Generative Engine Optimisation, or GEO, the practice of structuring content so that AI platforms cite, recommend, or mention a brand when users ask questions. According to Conductor's Q1 2026 AEO/GEO Benchmarks Report, Google AI Overviews now appear in 25.11 per cent of Google searches, up from 13.14 per cent in March 2025. Visitors arriving from AI search platforms convert at twice the rate of traditional organic search visitors.

Commenting on the shortlisting, Warren Giffin, CEO of GEKKO1, said: "I've worked in search since 2006. We rebuilt GEKKO1 specifically for how people actually search now, which is asking ChatGPT, Gemini and Google's AI Overviews before they ever click a blue link. Being the only Northern Ireland agency on the finance SEO shortlist tells us the market here is ready for agencies that take AI search seriously, not as a bolt-on."

About Warren Giffin:

Warren Giffin is the founder and CEO of GEKKO1. He has worked in search optimisation since 2006, giving him nearly two decades of experience spanning the rise of Google's algorithm, the mobile-first shift, and the current transition to AI-driven search. His focus is Generative Engine Optimisation across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity.

About GEKKO1

GEKKO1 is a Belfast-based digital agency specialising in AI search optimisation, SEO, and AI automation. Founded as Gekkoshot in 2011 and rebranded as GEKKO1 in 2026, the agency is a member of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296444

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency