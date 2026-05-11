Latest analysis from GlobalData expects Egypt's annual solar additions to reach above 2 GW over the next three years, increasing to above 3.5 GW from 2029 onwards. Cumulative capacity is expected to grow from around 2.9 GW at the end of 2025 to 34.3 GW by the end of 2035.Egypt added around 800 MW of solar in 2025, according to figures published by GlobalData. The consultancy's latest analysis says Egypt's cumulative solar capacity increased from 2.1 GW by the end of 2024 to around 2.9 GW by the end of 2025. GlobalData is expecting 2.2 GW of solar to be added this year, taking total capacity ...

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