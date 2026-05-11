MICROIP Unveils "Software-Driven Hardware" Strategy at EEC 2026, Partnering with Poland to Build a Resilient Edge AI & ASIC Supply Chain

KATOWICE, Poland, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 European Economic Congress (EEC 2026), MICROIP Chairman Dr. James Yang participated in a high-level dialogue at the "Poland-Taiwan Economic Cooperation Forum." Joined by Ambassador Liu Yong-jian and HCG Vice Chairman Michael Chiu, Dr. Yang advocated leveraging Taiwan's semiconductor prowess to propel Poland into a strategic hub for European Edge AI.

Addressing the "Last Mile" of AI deployment, Dr. Yang noted that global adoption is hindered by fragmented end-user demands and the high cost of general-purpose chips. "MICROIP advocates a 'Software-Driven Hardware' approach," Yang stated, emphasizing translating domain expertise into silicon reality. By utilizing mainstream chip platforms alongside MICROIP's low-power Customized ASIC Design Services (CATS) and AIVO No-Code platform, engineers can transform specific industry knowledge into specialized applications with minimal barriers. This model has already demonstrated commercial success in autonomous UAV navigation-tracking objects without internet access-and in smart cities, where on-device processing protects privacy while saving critical bandwidth.

The forum highlighted the synergy between Poland's "Soft Intelligence" and Taiwan's "Hard Foundations". Michael Chiu of HCG identified Poland as a core innovation partner for Taiwan's security industry. Dr. Yang noted that combining Europe's software talent with Taiwan's hardware creates a "resilient supply chain," establishing Poland as an "AI Hardware-Software Innovation Hub". Furthermore, MICROIP collaborates with its sister company, Arculus EDA UK, to provide professional EDA services. This strategic partnership significantly reduces the ASIC R&D-to-mass-production cycle, allowing MICROIP to co-define global AIoT standards while providing European clients with the most cost-effective solutions to meet localized market needs.

"Talent is the ultimate currency of the AI industry; we invest where the talent is," Yang concluded. Success will be measured by a deep symbiosis of technology and talent, moving beyond simple trade to a thriving industrial ecosystem. This strategic alignment positions MICROIP to bridge technical value with international capital markets, opening a new chapter for the global ASIC and AI software design service industry.

About MICROIP

MICROIP is a Taiwan-based leader in ASIC design services, AI software, and IP licensing. Through its CATS (Custom ASIC Technology & Solutions) and CAPS (Cross-platform AI Processing Service) platforms, it accelerates real-world AI deployment and shortens development cycles. Visit www.micro-ip.com.

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