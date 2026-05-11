DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (AEMH LN) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 08-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.02 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20001 CODE: AEMH LN ISIN: LU3307281595 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3307281595 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMH LN LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 427037 EQS News ID: 2325018 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2026 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)