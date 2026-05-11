ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur: SOPHIE TURNER BRINGS A LITTLE SUMMER MAGIC TO THE RIVIERA WITH ST-GERMAIN

New short film sees the actress turn an interrupted beach day into a moment of delight, as she enjoys a ST-GERMAIN Spritz with friends

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LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur today launches a new global campaign set on the French Riviera, featuring actress and collaborator Sophie Turner and centered around simple moments of delight.

At the heart of the campaign is a new short film featuring Sophie enjoying a beach day with friends. When the weather takes an unexpected turn, she doesn't let it disrupt the moment. Instead, she finds a way to chase the clouds away before enjoying a ST-GERMAIN Spritz as the sunshine returns.

"This summer I will be escaping to the French Riviera with ST-GERMAIN. Filming on my new project has been fun and intense, so I am looking forward to hanging out with friends and enjoying a simple summer there," says Sophie Turner. "The ST-GERMAIN Spritz is my perfect partner for that - it's light, bright and fresher tasting, and captures the essence of summer, whether you're on a beach far away, or just embracing being carefree at home."

The campaign lands as the spritz continues to grow in popularity globally, with drinkers increasingly favouring lighter, fresher tasting options suited to relaxed, social occasions. Google search volume reflects this shift, with interest for the ST-GERMAIN Spritz increasing +20% worldwide in 2025, and interest in its Italian cousin, the Hugo Spritz, rising +58% globally*. Search demand peaks during the spring and summer 'spritz season', highlighting its growing appeal as a go-to drink for the warmer months.

"Summer is all about simple, shared moments, and we're seeing more people lean into relaxed, effortless ways of socializing" says Emma Fox, Global Vice President of ST-GERMAIN. "With Sophie, we wanted to bring that to life and show that, rain or shine, any of us can be the hero of cocktail hour with a ST-GERMAIN Spritz."

The campaign kicks off a summer-long programme of activity from the French aperitif brand, which will be amplified by creators globally, sharing their own ST-GERMAIN moments throughout the season. A series of activations and pop-ups will bring the Riviera-inspired spirit of the campaign to life across key locations worldwide, turning everyday occasions into 'Delightful Escapes'.

At the heart of these experiences is the ST-GERMAIN 'Riviera Club' pop up in Cannes, where guests can escape the everyday and enjoy a perfectly crafted ST-GERMAIN Spritz throughout July and August. Later this summer, ST-GERMAIN will also unveil a new fashion collaboration, showing that the ST-GERMAIN Spritz isn't just about what's in your glass, it's about how you arrive and the effortless flair you bring to any occasion.

Find the full ST-GERMAIN Spritz recipe below and visit www.stgermainliqueur.com or follow @StGermainDrinks and @SophieT on Instagram to explore more from the campaign.

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The ST-GERMAIN Spritz Recipe

Ingredients

60ml Sparkling Wine

60ml Sparkling Water

40ml ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

Lemon twist for Garnish

Directions: Add ice into a ST-GERMAIN Spritz glass or wine glass. Pour 60ml Prosecco and 60ml soda water, and top with 40ml of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, garnish with lemon twist.

ABOUT ST-GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR

ST-GERMAIN is a French liqueur made using fresh, wild, handpicked elderflower blossoms. ST-GERMAIN brings a dash of inspiration and a touch of something playful and unexpected to your favorite cocktail, be that a Hugo Spritz, Margarita, Elderfashioned, Royale or a creation of your own design. The fresh, wild elderflowers help give ST-GERMAIN its distinctive sweet, bright and light taste that is unforgettable once tasted: indulgent, yet delicate with a sweetness, and hints of honeysuckle and pear. Gently blended in France using the Savoir-Faire of our Master Liqueurist and Master of Botanicals, ST-GERMAIN is acclaimed for its uncanny ability to add a universally delicious twist to any cocktail. ST-GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade.

The ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Please ENJOY ST-GERMAIN RESPONSIBLY.

ST-GERMAIN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND VIE PARISIENNE EN BOUTEILLE ARE TRADEMARKS.

*Source: Google Search Data (2024 and 2025)

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