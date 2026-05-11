Eindhoven, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - eyeo today announced it has raised 40 million in Series A funding, bringing eyeo's total funding to 55 million. The round is led by Innovation Industries, with participation from existing investors imec.xpand, Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund, QBIC fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

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Key Takeaways:

Series A funds eyeo's drive to bring seven years of proven nanophotonic science to market as production-ready color-splitting sensors

eyeo sensors capture three times more light for smartphones, XR devices, smart cities and more across a $30 billion imaging market

Funding round is led by Innovation Industries, with participation from existing investors imec.xpand, Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund, QBIC fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

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About eyeo

eyeo is redefining imaging with the world's most advanced nanophotonic color-splitting technology. For the first time, image sensors can capture all incoming light, overcoming the 70% light loss imposed by decades-old color filter technology. Instead of filtering photons, eyeo's technology guides them directly to individual pixels, unlocking full light sensitivity and native color fidelity in any condition. Compatible with any CMOS sensor platform, eyeo enables sub-0.5-micron pixels for ultra-compact, high-performance imaging where image quality is critical. eyeo is headquartered at High Tech Campus Eindhoven (NL), with a sensor design center in Antwerp (BE).

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Source: Reportable, Inc.