A survey conducted among member companies of the Chilean Solar Energy Association found a high incidence of nighttime thefts at photovoltaic installations, with the highest concentration in the O'Higgins, Coquimbo, Maule, and Metropolitan regions. Cables and conductors were identified as the most frequently stolen items, while companies have strengthened security measures, including on-site personnel, surveillance cameras, and perimeter fencing. Latam Chilean solar energy association ACESOL has reported that theft has become a widespread issue for photovoltaic projects, particularly in small ...

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