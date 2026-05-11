Moroccan researchers say floating PV (FPV) installations on the country's dams could simultaneously cut evaporation losses and generate electricity, but the country lacks a regulatory framework to enable large-scale deployment.Morocco's 58 monitored dams lose approximately 909 million cubic meters of water per year to evaporation across a total surface area of around 433 square km, according to a new floating PV (FPV) study in npj Clean Energy by researchers at Abdelmalek Essaadi University and Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah (USMBA) in Morocco. The paper, "Techno-economic feasibility analysis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...