Pharma Equity Group A/S: Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary Reponex takes key step forward in Inflammatory Bowel Disease with upcoming European patent grant

Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary Reponex takes key step forward in Inflammatory Bowel Disease with upcoming European patent grant

May 11, 2026

Announcement no. 7

Pharma Equity Group A/S today announces that its subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S has received a notification from the European Patent Office indicating its intention to grant a European patent covering compositions and methods for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract, including Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and related Pouchitis conditions. These diseases can cause significant pain, reduced quality of life and long-term complications, and there remains a substantial need for improved treatment options.

Pouchitis represents a rare and debilitating inflammatory condition that may occur after surgical treatment for ulcerative colitis. The condition is associated with significant unmet medical need, particularly for patients with chronic or recurrent disease. According to market estimates, Pouchitis and related treatment-relevant patient populations may comprise up to approximately 2 million patients only in EU and USA, with the potential treatment market estimated at up to approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2025.

The intended European patent grant represents an important milestone for Reponex and strengthens the company's intellectual property position across key inflammatory bowel disease indications in Europe.

The patent progress builds on Reponex's earlier clinical proof-of-concept achievement following the successful completion of an Investigator-Initiated Trial in Pouchitis. Together, the clinical data, the significant estimated market opportunity and the expected patent protection represent three important pillars in Reponex's development strategy: demonstrating therapeutic potential in patients, addressing a market with meaningful unmet need, and securing the intellectual property needed to support further development, partnering and geographic expansion.

"With prior clinical evidence in Pouchitis, a significant market opportunity and now a positive patent outcome for inflammatory bowel disease from the European Patent Office, Reponex has reached an important development milestone," said Christian Tange, CEO at Pharma Equity Group A/S. "The combination of human data and strengthened European intellectual property protection gives us a stronger platform for advancing our strategy and exploring the next steps for the program."

Reponex continues to evaluate the next development steps for its inflammatory bowel disease program, including regulatory engagement, potential clinical development pathways, partnering opportunities and market expansion strategies. The company's focus remains on addressing rare and underserved inflammatory conditions where patients continue to face limited treatment options.

For further information, please contact: Christian Tange, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2948 8417







Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group is a listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen's main list. The company's main focus is on promoting the various drug candidates in its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on Health Care, Pharma Equity Group's primary goal is to add significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' various drug candidates.

The Company is committed to providing comprehensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these drug candidates. As a strategic partner, the Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals and prioritizes the promotion of innovative medical solutions and cutting-edge treatments. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while remaining - in the longer term - open to new strategic investments for continued growth.