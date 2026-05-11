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Dow Jones News
11.05.2026 11:51 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-May-2026 / 10:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

11 May 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc 
("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 5 May 2026 to 8 May 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date     Venue 
            Volume-weighted average price    Aggregated   Highest price per   Lowest price per 
        (pence per share)          volume     share (p)       share (p) 
          
 
5 May 2026  LSE   135.1618p              53,359     141.0000p       129.4000p 
 
6 May 2026  LSE   135.6782p              58,534     138.2000p       130.4000p 
 
7 May 2026  LSE   137.7033p              57,387     139.0000p       135.8000p 
 
8 May 2026  LSE   137.6612p              59,972     138.6000p       135.4000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 6,817,152 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 297,924,424 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 297,924,424 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date     Number of ordinary shares Transaction price   Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
       purchased         (GBp share)      (UK Time)       number        venue 
 
 
05 May 2026  519            141.00        08:50:07        00391486700TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  532            140.60        08:56:23        00391491295TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1709           140.60        08:56:23        00391491296TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1071           140.00        08:56:23        00391491297TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  537            140.40        09:10:32        00391500685TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  559            140.40        09:11:51        00391501440TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  169            140.20        09:11:51        00391501441TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  61            140.20        09:11:51        00391501442TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  60            140.20        09:11:51        00391501443TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  532            140.80        09:31:53        00391520119TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  290            140.00        09:32:10        00391520465TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  241            140.00        09:32:10        00391520466TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  530            140.00        09:32:10        00391520467TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1108           140.00        09:40:48        00391531495TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1072           140.00        09:40:48        00391531496TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  537            140.20        09:40:51        00391531579TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  558            140.00        09:40:51        00391531580TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  8             140.20        09:56:50        00391550605TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  558            140.60        10:23:20        00391579418TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  528            140.00        10:34:12        00391592667TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  529            140.00        10:34:12        00391592668TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1112           140.00        10:34:12        00391592670TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  520            140.00        10:34:13        00391592671TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  520            139.80        10:34:13        00391592672TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  528            138.80        10:38:51        00391596692TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  528            139.00        10:38:51        00391596693TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  544            138.60        10:38:51        00391596694TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  555            139.00        10:41:20        00391598537TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  558            138.40        10:44:24        00391600323TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  561            138.40        11:02:26        00391613236TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  528            138.00        11:02:26        00391613237TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  321            138.00        11:02:26        00391613238TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  321            138.00        11:02:29        00391613239TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  224            138.00        11:02:29        00391613240TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  560            138.00        11:02:35        00391613243TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  520            138.00        11:03:31        00391613271TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  536            138.00        11:05:01        00391613340TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  536            138.00        11:12:00        00391613727TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  538            138.00        11:22:36        00391614086TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  537            138.00        11:26:47        00391614299TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  558            136.80        12:01:37        00391616539TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  545            136.20        12:09:40        00391616950TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  542            135.60        12:18:36        00391617437TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1109           134.40        12:34:10        00391618151TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  555            134.00        12:34:10        00391618152TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  555            134.00        12:34:11        00391618153TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  539            134.00        12:41:43        00391618457TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  539            134.00        12:41:43        00391618458TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  526            133.40        12:53:38        00391618894TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  554            133.40        12:58:25        00391619056TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  523            134.20        13:20:02        00391620189TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  554            134.20        13:33:49        00391620756TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  554            134.20        13:33:49        00391620757TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  1100           134.00        13:33:49        00391620758TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  550            134.20        13:55:00        00391621950TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  550            134.20        13:55:00        00391621951TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  560            134.00        14:04:04        00391622280TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  520            134.00        14:05:27        00391622351TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  520            134.00        14:05:27        00391622352TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  520            133.60        14:09:44        00391622584TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  565            133.20        14:19:12        00391623017TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  561            132.60        14:39:10        00391626379TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  547            132.40        14:42:58        00391626627TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  547            132.20        14:42:58        00391626628TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  366            132.00        14:57:40        00391627471TRLO1   XLON 
 
05 May 2026  161            132.00        14:57:40        00391627472TRLO1   XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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