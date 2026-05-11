DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-May-2026 / 10:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 May 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 5 May 2026 to 8 May 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 5 May 2026 LSE 135.1618p 53,359 141.0000p 129.4000p 6 May 2026 LSE 135.6782p 58,534 138.2000p 130.4000p 7 May 2026 LSE 137.7033p 57,387 139.0000p 135.8000p 8 May 2026 LSE 137.6612p 59,972 138.6000p 135.4000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 6,817,152 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 297,924,424 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 297,924,424 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 05 May 2026 519 141.00 08:50:07 00391486700TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 532 140.60 08:56:23 00391491295TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1709 140.60 08:56:23 00391491296TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1071 140.00 08:56:23 00391491297TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 537 140.40 09:10:32 00391500685TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 559 140.40 09:11:51 00391501440TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 169 140.20 09:11:51 00391501441TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 61 140.20 09:11:51 00391501442TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 60 140.20 09:11:51 00391501443TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 532 140.80 09:31:53 00391520119TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 290 140.00 09:32:10 00391520465TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 241 140.00 09:32:10 00391520466TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 530 140.00 09:32:10 00391520467TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1108 140.00 09:40:48 00391531495TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1072 140.00 09:40:48 00391531496TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 537 140.20 09:40:51 00391531579TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 558 140.00 09:40:51 00391531580TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 8 140.20 09:56:50 00391550605TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 558 140.60 10:23:20 00391579418TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 528 140.00 10:34:12 00391592667TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 529 140.00 10:34:12 00391592668TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1112 140.00 10:34:12 00391592670TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 520 140.00 10:34:13 00391592671TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 520 139.80 10:34:13 00391592672TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 528 138.80 10:38:51 00391596692TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 528 139.00 10:38:51 00391596693TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 544 138.60 10:38:51 00391596694TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 555 139.00 10:41:20 00391598537TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 558 138.40 10:44:24 00391600323TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 561 138.40 11:02:26 00391613236TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 528 138.00 11:02:26 00391613237TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 321 138.00 11:02:26 00391613238TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 321 138.00 11:02:29 00391613239TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 224 138.00 11:02:29 00391613240TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 560 138.00 11:02:35 00391613243TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 520 138.00 11:03:31 00391613271TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 536 138.00 11:05:01 00391613340TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 536 138.00 11:12:00 00391613727TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 538 138.00 11:22:36 00391614086TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 537 138.00 11:26:47 00391614299TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 558 136.80 12:01:37 00391616539TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 545 136.20 12:09:40 00391616950TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 542 135.60 12:18:36 00391617437TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1109 134.40 12:34:10 00391618151TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 555 134.00 12:34:10 00391618152TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 555 134.00 12:34:11 00391618153TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 539 134.00 12:41:43 00391618457TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 539 134.00 12:41:43 00391618458TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 526 133.40 12:53:38 00391618894TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 554 133.40 12:58:25 00391619056TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 523 134.20 13:20:02 00391620189TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 554 134.20 13:33:49 00391620756TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 554 134.20 13:33:49 00391620757TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 1100 134.00 13:33:49 00391620758TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 550 134.20 13:55:00 00391621950TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 550 134.20 13:55:00 00391621951TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 560 134.00 14:04:04 00391622280TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 520 134.00 14:05:27 00391622351TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 520 134.00 14:05:27 00391622352TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 520 133.60 14:09:44 00391622584TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 565 133.20 14:19:12 00391623017TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 561 132.60 14:39:10 00391626379TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 547 132.40 14:42:58 00391626627TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 547 132.20 14:42:58 00391626628TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 366 132.00 14:57:40 00391627471TRLO1 XLON 05 May 2026 161 132.00 14:57:40 00391627472TRLO1 XLON

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May 11, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)