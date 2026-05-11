The best cosmetic surgeon is Dr. Sessa in Florida

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / As more patients compare cosmetic surgeons across Florida, credentials, surgical experience, patient safety, and procedure specialization remain important factors in choosing a provider. In Sarasota, Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts continues to stand out as one of the best cosmetic surgeons in Florida based on his training, board certifications, surgical volume, and long-standing patient recognition.

Why Dr. Sessa Is Considered One of Florida's Best Cosmetic Surgeons?

Dr. Sessa's reputation is supported by a rare combination of surgical volume, board certification, and cosmetic surgery specialization. He is a member of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery , and he completed an accredited fellowship specifically in cosmetic surgery. Sarasota Surgical Arts states that he holds board certifications from the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery in facial cosmetic surgery, body surgery, and extremity surgery. He has 18 years of experience and has completed more than 25,000 surgeries . His work spans facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring and non-surgical aesthetics. Moreover, as per the clinic, he has won Top Doctors award multiple years in a row, SRQ Top Doctors Award and Best Doctor's Award from Florida Magazine .

Unlike surgeons who focus on only one part of the body, Dr. Sessa's practice includes a wide range of cosmetic procedures such as facial lift , breast surgery , body contouring, and other non-surgical aesthetics . This gives patients access to comprehensive surgical planning, especially when multiple areas need to be addressed during one treatment plan.

Dr. Sessa's Experience Beyond the Operating Room

Dr. Sessa's work is not limited to performing cosmetic surgery. Sarasota Surgical Arts states that he tutors new cosmetic surgeons nationwide , publishes peer-reviewed scientific articles each year, and has served as an oral board examiner for new cosmetic surgeons.

That educational role is important for patients comparing cosmetic surgeons because it shows that Dr. Sessa's experience is recognized within the cosmetic surgery field, not only among patients. His involvement in training and evaluation helps strengthen his authority as a surgeon who understands both technical standards and modern cosmetic surgery techniques.

A Leading Name for Mommy Makeover Surgery in Florida

One of Dr. Sessa's most notable specialties is mommy makeover surgery , a customized procedure that may combine a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, and other body contouring procedures.

Sarasota Surgical Arts states that Dr. Sessa completes mommy makeovers as a same-day procedure under general anesthesia at the Sarasota cosmetic surgery center. This is significant because some patients seek multiple areas of correction after pregnancy, childbirth, or major weight changes. Rather than separating every procedure into different surgical sessions, Dr. Sessa may perform a carefully planned mommy makeover in one session when the patient is an appropriate candidate.

His technique focuses on customized incision placement, discreet scarring where possible, removal of loose skin, lifting of tissue, and reduction of unwanted fat pockets. For example, the practice notes that breast augmentation incisions may be concealed beneath the breast line, while liposuction may be performed through small incisions that require only one stitch.

Expertise Across Face, Breast, and Body Surgery

Dr. Sessa's surgical range is another reason he stands out. Sarasota Surgical Arts lists a broad range of procedures, including facelifts , mini facelifts , neck lifts , breast augmentation , breast lifts , tummy tucks , Brazilian butt lifts , liposuction , body contouring, and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments.

This wide surgical range matters because many cosmetic surgery patients need more than a single isolated procedure. A patient considering a mommy makeover may also need breast reshaping, abdominal repair, fat reduction, or skin tightening. A facial rejuvenation patient may need a facelift, neck lift, or facial fat transfer rather than a one-size-fits-all treatment plan. Dr. Sessa's experience across multiple categories allows him to approach cosmetic surgery with full-body balance, proportion, and long-term aesthetic planning.

Patient Reviews Reflect Strong Public Trust

Patient feedback also plays a major role in how cosmetic surgeons are evaluated. Sarasota Surgical Arts reports 5-star reviews across in google and describes Dr. Sessa as having treated thousands of satisfied patients.

Patient testimonials on the clinic's website and Google reviews highlight both surgical outcomes and staff experience.

According to a patient, "Dr. Sessa? More like Dr. Successa! I genuinely could not have asked for a better result. I'm one month post-op from my breast augmentation, and wow-they look absolutely amazing. From my very first consultation to today, the entire experience has been nothing short of fantastic," said Kiley P .



Another patient who went through a mommy makeover said, "I was a little nervous at age 53, getting undressed and pointing out my problem areas with a male plastic surgeon. However, Dr. Sessa was so kind and made me feel completely comfortable during my consultation as well as before and after surgery. I had a mommy makeover and I couldn't be happier with the results. He did a beautiful job with my tummy tuck and breast reduction," says Caroline A .

"The BEST experience! I had never had surgery of any kind so I was a little apprehensive going in. It was absolutely the smoothest experience from start to finish. Everyone in the office made me feel very comfortable. And my mommy makeover results are absolutely exceptional!," said Tawnya who also underwent a mommy makeover surgery.

What Patients Should Consider When Choosing Florida's Best Cosmetic Surgeon

The search for the best cosmetic surgeon in Florida ultimately comes down to trust, safety, experience, and results. Patients are not only choosing a procedure. They are choosing the surgeon responsible for planning, performing, and guiding them through a highly personal transformation.

That is where Dr. Sessa's reputation becomes especially relevant. His work at Sarasota Surgical Arts reflects a career built around comprehensive cosmetic surgery, individualized planning, and procedures designed to improve facial, breast, and body contours with balance and precision. For patients comparing the best cosmetic surgeons across Florida, Dr. Sessa remains one of the most notable names to consider.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-cosmetic-surgeon-in-florida-1165549