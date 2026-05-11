Bridge to Life, Ltd.: Bridge to Life Presents New ILTS 2026 Data Showing VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Use of Marginal Donor Livers and Preserves Mitochondrial Function for Real-Time Viability Assessment

Studies presented as part of "The 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS)" in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6-9, 2026

Presentations further support use of HOPE in U.S. and EU for making more organs available for transplantation, reducing registry list waiting times

DULUTH, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd., a global innovator in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, today announced new data from studies using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) for the preservation of donor livers awaiting transplantation. The studies collectively demonstrate that HOPE with VitaSmart improves utilization of steatotic, older, and previously discarded donor livers, while preserving mitochondrial function and supporting flavin mononucleotide (FMN) as a direct biomarker of graft viability. Together, these findings strengthen the clinical and economic case for broader adoption of HOPE across transplant centers in the U.S. and Europe.

"FDA clearance of VitaSmart established Bridge to Life as the first company to bring HOPE to the U.S. market as a cleared platform for liver transplantation. These new ILTS data reinforce that HOPE is not simply a preservation strategy-it is a tool for organ recovery, viability assessment, and better transplant decision-making," said Don Webber, president and CEO of Bridge to Life Ltd. "By extending the use of marginal donor organs and preserving mitochondrial integrity, we are helping transplant teams move from preservation toward precision transplantation."

Use of HOPE Correlated with More Organs Accepted for Transplantation

"Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Donor Acceptance Criteria With Optimal Outcomes: A Multicenter Matched-Cohort Study"

In their study, "Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Donor Acceptance Criteria With Optimal Outcomes: A Multicenter Matched-Cohort Study," researchers from Spain's leading transplant centers, including Bellvitge University Hospital, Barcelona; Virgen del Rocío University Hospital, Sevilla; A Coruña University Hospital; A Coruña, Puerta de Hierro University Hospital, Majadahonda; Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Badajoz University Hospital, Badajoz, Cruces University Hospital, Bilbao; and Rio Hortega University Hospital, Valladolid, Spain, studied the use of HOPE in high-risk liver grafts specifically involving extended-criteria donors and/or prolonged cold ischemia time.





researchers from Spain's leading transplant centers, including Bellvitge University Hospital, Barcelona; Virgen del Rocío University Hospital, Sevilla; A Coruña University Hospital; A Coruña, Puerta de Hierro University Hospital, Majadahonda; Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Badajoz University Hospital, Badajoz, Cruces University Hospital, Bilbao; and Rio Hortega University Hospital, Valladolid, Spain, studied the use of HOPE in high-risk liver grafts specifically involving extended-criteria donors and/or prolonged cold ischemia time. The researchers concluded that dynamic perfusion with hypothermic oxygenation in cases of steatotic grafts and/or older donors achieves outcomes comparable to static cold storage for renal scintigraphy (RS), early allograft dysfunction (EAD, and ischemic cholangiopathy. Furthermore, it results in lower 90-day mortality. Risk factors for Signal Recognition Particle (SRP) were recipient age over 65 years and preservation time greater than six hours.

"Recovering the Discarded Livers Using Hope"

In their study, "Recovering the Discarded Livers Using Hope," researchers from Hospital Vall Hebron, Barcelona, Spain, analyzed the use of HOPE after facing difficulties during normothermic regional perfusion (NRP) in controlled donation after circulatory death (cDCD) livers. In their center, the implementation of HOPE has facilitated a higher utilization rate of liver grafts from cDCD that developed complications during NRP (5.8% vs 1%); in the absence of HOPE, these grafts would otherwise have been deemed unsuitable for transplantation. Thus, in certain cases, HOPE may increase the number of liver grafts for transplantation.

Further Research on the Impact of Extended Use of HOPE on Mitochondrial Function and Flavin Mononucleotide (FMN) Provides Transplant Surgeons With Greater Flexibility in Scheduling Transplant Procedures

"Prolonged HOPE Preserves Mitochondrial Function and Enables Logistical Flexibility in Liver Transplantation"

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic Foundation have been keenly interested in assessing the role of mitochondria and flavin mononucleotide (FMN) as potential biomarkers for organ viability. The aim of their study was to evaluate the safety and feasibility of prolonged HOPE up to 24 hours by assessing mitochondrial function, metabolic stability, and downstream injury response compared with standard short-duration HOPE.





In "Prolonged HOPE Preserves Mitochondrial Function and Enables Logistical Flexibility in Liver Transplantation," researchers determined that when comparing four (4) hours of HOPE with 12 hours of HOPE use, there were no significant differences in mitochondrial injury or function markers, including perfusate FMN (levels of which are used as a potential biomarker for organ quality during machine perfusion in transplantation, specifically to assess kidney and liver health).





researchers determined that when comparing four (4) hours of HOPE with 12 hours of HOPE use, there were no significant differences in mitochondrial injury or function markers, including perfusate FMN (levels of which are used as a potential biomarker for organ quality during machine perfusion in transplantation, specifically to assess kidney and liver health). They further found that longitudinal trends confirmed stable profiles over time, demonstrating sustained metabolic integrity. Their findings supported prolonged HOPE up to 24 hours is safe and maintains mitochondrial function and structural integrity comparable to standard short-duration perfusion. Extending perfusion time may provide major logistical advantages; allowing daytime transplantation, improved organ allocation efficiency, and promoting wider clinical implementation.

"Donor Serum FMN Reflects Mitochondrial Injury and Predicts Outcomes after Liver Transplantation: A Metabolic Donor Signature of Graft Quality"

In another study from Cleveland Clinic exploring the impact of HOPE on mitochondria and FMN, "Donor Serum FMN Reflects Mitochondrial Injury and Predicts Outcomes after Liver Transplantation: A Metabolic Donor Signature of Graft Quality," researchers found that donor serum FMN represents the metabolic quality of organs, providing an objective assessment before procurement. Such upfront mitochondrial analysis in organ donors correlates with tissue inflammation, fibrosis, and senescence at donation. They concluded that donor FMN-quantification could serve as a rapid, objective biomarker to guide organ acceptance, allocation, and tailor preservation strategies, decreasing the upfront donor decline rate.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a global innovator of organ preservation technologies and solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally.

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