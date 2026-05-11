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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 12:10 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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B2B Marketing: Britain's Hidden Growth Engine

New B2B Nations UK report argues Britain's most strategically important economy has been hiding in plain sight

LONDON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Marketing has published a major new report from B2B Nations Institute, which argues that Britain's most strategically important economy has been hiding in plain sight.

While political and media attention remains focused on consumer activity, B2B Nations UK claims the country's real competitive advantage increasingly sits inside its business to business economy, where exports, infrastructure, expertise, technology and institutional capability intersect.

Published through Propolis, the leadership network and intelligence platform from B2B Marketing, B2B Nations UK explores how B2B industries increasingly underpin national competitiveness, productivity, resilience and long-term economic relevance in an AI accelerated global economy.

Written for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, the report argues that many of Britain's most valuable and internationally competitive sectors operate largely behind the scenes, inside supply chains, professional services, manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and knowledge industries.

For senior leaders navigating AI disruption, margin pressure and rising global competition, the report argues that understanding how value is really created inside modern B2B economies is becoming a strategic necessity, not simply a marketing or policy discussion.

The report does not suggest British business has failed to recognise this shift. In many sectors, companies are already adapting, investing heavily and pushing their B2B capabilities harder than ever.

Instead, the report aims to expose what it describes as "the elephant in the room": the widening disconnect between where Britain's long term value is increasingly created and where much of the national economic conversation still remains focused.

It argues that as AI automates more transactional work, the premium placed on trust, expertise, strategic advisory capability, institutional knowledge and deep commercial relationships will increase significantly.

James Farmer, author of B2B Nations report, said:

"This report is about naming something many business leaders can already feel happening around them.

The economy underneath the economy is becoming more important.

As AI accelerates, the businesses that matter most will increasingly be those that build trusted capability, complex expertise and strategic commercial relationships that cannot easily be commoditised or replicated."

B2B Nations UK is the first in a wider B2B Nations Series exploring how countries and companies compete through B2B capability in a changing global economy.

Access the full report here: https://www.b2bmarketing.net/reports/the-b2b-nations-uk-report/

For interviews or commentary, please contact:
Chloe Saunders
chloe.saunders@b2bmarketing.net


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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