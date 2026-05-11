Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC today launched embeddedcarbonrecord.com, a global directory of ISO 14065 accredited Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) verification firms and permanent document vault for non-EU manufacturers exporting to the European Union. The platform addresses the compliance infrastructure gap created by EU Regulation 2023/956, which entered its definitive enforcement period on January 1, 2026.

Embedded Carbon Record Launches Global CBAM Verifier Directory and Vault

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Under CBAM, non-EU manufacturers exporting steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen, or electricity to the EU must provide verified embedded carbon calculations to their EU buyers. Failure to document actual emissions results in EU default values being applied - typically two to three times higher than real production emissions. For a steel exporter producing 10,000 tonnes annually, the difference between default and verified actual values can exceed EUR 1 million per year in CBAM certificate costs.

The platform combines two functions: a free directory of ISO 14065 accredited verification firms organised by country, and a paid permanent vault for storing verified embedded carbon records with SHA-256 cryptographic hashing. Verified records receive permanent URLs that EU buyers reference in their CBAM declarations to EU customs, satisfying the three-year audit retention requirement.

At launch, the directory covers 32 countries and more than 100 verification firms. Country coverage includes all major non-EU CBAM-exposed economies - China, India, Türkiye, Vietnam, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Egypt, and Morocco - alongside EU member states where many global verifiers are headquartered. Vault subscriptions are priced in three tiers: Starter at $499 per year for a single commodity line, Business at $1,499 for up to five lines, and Industrial at $4,999 for unlimited lines.

The platform's cryptographic privacy architecture is notable for the regulatory compliance category. Documents uploaded by manufacturers are hashed using the browser-native SubtleCrypto Web API - the source document never transmits to the platform's servers. Only the SHA-256 hash and supporting metadata are stored, providing tamper-evident verification without exposing proprietary carbon calculations to the platform operator.

"When a regulation creates a permanent compliance artifact, somebody has to host it," said Anthony James Peacock, founder of LinkDaddy LLC. "The EU mandated CBAM under Article 3(4) of Regulation 2023/956 but left the registry infrastructure to the market. That's the gap we're filling - and we're filling it with privacy-preserving architecture so manufacturers don't have to hand us their proprietary carbon calculations to get a compliant URL."

ISO 14065 verification firms are listed in the directory at no charge. Firms that refer clients to the vault earn ten percent recurring commission via Stripe Connect on the client's annual subscription, creating a self-funding distribution channel rather than reliance on paid marketing. Non-EU manufacturers can browse the verifier directory and create their first record at embeddedcarbonrecord.com. Verification firms can request a free directory listing at embeddedcarbonrecord.com/list-your-service.

About LinkDaddy LLC

LinkDaddy LLC is a Florida-based regulatory compliance infrastructure company founded by Anthony James Peacock. The company builds two-sided marketplaces for EU Green Deal compliance. Embeddedcarbonrecord.com is its first launched platform. The first annual CBAM declaration is due September 30, 2027, covering 2026 imports. Contact: tony@linkdaddy.com

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Source: Plentisoft