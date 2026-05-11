NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Award of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")
On May 6, 2026, the Company issued restricted stock units to nine Directors under the Omnibus Plan as set out in the table below:
Director
Number of Restricted Stock Units
G Drabble
742
R Agrawal
751
K Baker
751
R Beckwitt
751
C Halligan
751
B May
742
J Metcalf
751
A Murray
751
S Wood
751
No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Geoff Drabble
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Board Chair
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 742
GBP British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Rekha Agrawal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kelly Baker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Beckwitt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Halligan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Brian May
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 742
GBP British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James S. Metcalf
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Alan Murray
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Suzanne Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 751
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511164929/en/
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