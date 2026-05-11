Sky Quarry: Energy Emergencies Drive Urgent Action in Nevada Fuel Supply

Sky Quarry owns the only refinery in Nevada and could stand to benefit as state and federal policies converge

WOODS CROSS, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company") today highlighted its participation in ongoing discussions shaping Nevada's fuel supply strategy within the broader U.S. energy security landscape at a meeting of the Nevada Fuel Resiliency Committee (the "Committee") held on April 30, 2026.

The Committee, formed by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in response to fuel supply disruptions and Nevada's declaration of a limited state of emergency, is focused on critical vulnerabilities in fuel logistics, refining capacity, and regional energy independence. The Company's management views the Committee as Nevada's response to a compounding series of energy emergencies necessitating coordinated action at both the state and federal levels. Nevada and the broader Western United States remain heavily dependent on imported refined fuels, a dynamic that is causing increasing pressure amid refinery closures and constraints on infrastructure expansion.

Sky Quarry CEO Marcus Laun attended the Committee's April 30, 2026, meeting, where state leaders, regulators, and industry participants discussed the fuel supply shortage, which is increasingly being viewed as a structural issue rather than a temporary disruption.

"This is no longer a single-point failure scenario. It is part of a broader energy security challenge," said Laun. "Nevada's response reflects a growing recognition that local fuel production and refining capacity are essential."

The urgency at the state level is echoed by federal actions. President Donald Trump issued Executive Orders and Presidential Memoranda designating domestic energy production, refining, and logistics infrastructure as matters of national security. These and other actions are expected to unlock substantial federal support mechanisms for the energy industry, including:

• Export-Import Bank financing for energy infrastructure

• Department of Defense offtake agreements

• Department of Energy lending and project financing

• Defense Production Act incentives

Sky Quarry believes this alignment in prioritization at the state and federal levels creates a meaningful opportunity for accelerated investment in domestic refining and production assets.

"This is the kind of policy alignment that drives real capital into the sector," Laun added. "When you combine state emergencies with federal national security mandates, you create a pathway for funding, offtake, and infrastructure buildout at scale. We are interested in identifying partners and opportunities that will help us meet the needs of the Nevada market."

Sky Quarry is advancing initiatives to increase throughput at its Eagle Springs Foreland Refinery in Nevada while engaging with regional oil producers to expand crude supply within the state. Eagle Springs is the only permitted, operating refinery in Nevada, with a nameplate capacity of approximately 5,000 barrels per day, a distinction that management believes will make the Company a natural focal point for Nevada's efforts to expand in-state refining and production capacity, reduce dependency on imported fuels, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Although there can be no assurance that the state and federal actions and policies discussed herein will have the anticipated effect or benefit the Company, management believes the Company's Nevada footprint, combined with its integrated upstream and refining capabilities, positions Sky Quarry to potentially participate in both state-led infrastructure initiatives and federally supported energy programs.

"We believe domestic energy assets in supply-constrained regions like ours are entering a period of strategic revaluation," Laun said. "Sky Quarry is well positioned for that shift."

The Company intends to remain actively engaged with the Committee and related stakeholders as policy and infrastructure initiatives continue to develop. The Company expects these developments to inform future operational, partnership, and capital deployment strategies.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry is an oil production and refining company that operates the Foreland Refinery, a regional facility producing diesel, vacuum gas oil (VGO), naphtha, and liquid paving asphalt for Western U.S. markets. The Company is also advancing its PR Spring development in Utah, focused on technologies to recover hydrocarbons from oil-saturated sands and soils and consumer waste, including asphalt shingles, using its proprietary ECOSolv process. This closed-loop technology aims to enable efficient oil recovery while reducing landfill waste and supporting domestic energy production. For more information, please visit www.skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements about the Company's plans and strategy, future financial and/or operating results and projections, future developments in the industry and policy landscape, and the potential impact of regulations and government initiatives related to the energy industry. All statements other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," "potential," "may," "can," "could," "if," or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and circumstances, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the SEC.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Standley

Director of Investor Relations

ir@skyquarry.com

SOURCE: Sky Quarry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/energy-emergencies-drive-urgent-action-in-nevada-fuel-supply-1165639