Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that, further to its May 28th, 2025 news release announcing the signing of a franchise agreement for Heal Wellness in the province of Nova Scotia, Heal Wellness ("Heal"), its fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick-serve restaurant ("QSR") brand, has secured a real estate location in the City of Halifax, Nova Scotia. This location represents the first of two planned Heal Wellness locations in Halifax for multi-unit franchisee Wade Bruce and is expected to open in Q3 2026.





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Halifax, Nova Scotia is an attractive market for Heal Wellness, supported by strong population growth, a young and active demographic profile, and a growing demand for convenient, better-for-you food options. As the largest urban centre in Atlantic Canada, Halifax continues to attract students, young professionals, families, and newcomers, creating a strong customer base for Heal's fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, smoothies, and wellness-focused quick-serve menu. With a significant working-age population, a vibrant downtown core, major universities, healthcare and government employment hubs, and an increasingly health-conscious consumer base, Halifax provides an ideal environment for Heal Wellness to expand its presence in Atlantic Canada as we further advance our disciplined, asset-light growth strategy .



"We are very pleased to announce that Wade has secured real estate for his first Heal Wellness location in Halifax," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This is an important next step following the previously announced signing of his franchise agreement for the city. Halifax continues to be an important city for our Atlantic Canada expansion. Each secured real estate location strengthens our national growth pipeline and brings us one step closer to bringing Heal's product offering to more cities in Atlantic Canada. As we continue to scale Heal and the rest of Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands, our focus remains on executing with the 3Ps: People, Product, and Process."





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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand. With 39 locations open and more than 169 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S. to create long-term value for our shareholders."



"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.









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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.