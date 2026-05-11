Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers made by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Blanket Order").

On a pilot project basis, the Blanket Order exempts eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange from the requirement to file an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for each of the first quarter and third quarter periods of a financial year.

Accordingly, the Company will not file an interim financial report or a Management's Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter ending March 31 and the third quarter ending September 30, the Company's fiscal year end being on December 31. The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms that it meets all eligibility criteria of the SAR pilot project as it is a venture issuer having annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months, and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

The first period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis will be for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Voltage Metals Corp.