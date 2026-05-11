Leadership transition signals next phase of growth centered on AI-driven marine systems and precision resource access

Impossible Metals, an American technology company developing advanced marine systems for precision resource access, today announced the appointment of Granger Whitelaw as Chief Executive Officer. Whitelaw succeeds founder Oliver Gunasekara, who is transitioning from the role as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The leadership transition marks a deliberate evolution for Impossible Metals as it moves from foundational innovation into a new phase focused on scaling AI-driven marine robotics systems and advancing a global model for intelligent ocean resource access.

"We founded Impossible Metals to challenge the assumption that accessing critical resources must come at the expense of the natural world. What we've built is proof that a different model is possible," said Kelly Coyne, Partner at D4 Investments and Board Member. "Granger has spent his career building the systems that allow entirely new industries to exist. As we enter this next phase, his leadership will ensure that the company's technology doesn't just remain innovative it becomes foundational."

Whitelaw's appointment reflects the company's strategic focus on building integrated systems that combine AI, autonomous marine platforms, and real-time environmental sensing. These systems are designed to enable selective, low-impact interaction with the ocean floor-prioritizing precision over traditional scale-based approaches.

Over his career, Whitelaw has operated at the forefront of emerging industries, designing the frameworks that allow them to scale. His experience spans law, aerospace, and advanced technology, including early contributions to digital commerce infrastructure, support of breakthrough innovation initiatives through the XPRIZE Foundation, and co-founding the Rocket Racing League, where he helped bring the first FAA-certified rocket-powered aircraft to market. He also founded TrendSphere, a global think tank for Fortune 500 technology leaders.

"Every transformative industry begins the same way: first with invention, and then with the systems that allow that invention to operate at scale," said Whitelaw. "Impossible Metals has already solved the first problem. The work ahead is to build the technical, operational, and global architecture that defines how critical resources are accessed in the 21st century."

The company's technology platform uses AI and advanced marine systems to enable a more selective, data-driven interaction with the ocean environment.

"Granger's career has been defined by bringing structure to complexity and clarity to emerging markets," Coyne added. "His leadership reinforces our commitment to building a new category of ocean intelligence systems grounded in technological rigor, environmental responsibility, and long-term global relevance."

Founded in the United States, Impossible Metals is positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, advanced marine technology, and strategic resource development, supporting domestic and allied supply chains through innovation rather than scale-driven extraction.

About Impossible Metals

Impossible Metals is an American technology company developing AI-powered marine drone systems designed to enable selective, low-impact access to critical ocean resources. By combining artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and environmental sensing, the company is redefining how essential materials are discovered and collected-advancing a model grounded in precision, stewardship, and technological innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511853030/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Marco Larsen (marco.larsen@impossiblemetals.com, 646.812.4444)