Sivers Semiconductors AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on 11 May 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on 11 May 2026 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.

Press release

Kista, 11 May 2026

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed new issue of shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 15 April 2026 to increase the Company's share capital by SEK 4,310,000 through a directed share issue of 8,620,000 ordinary shares, at a subscription price of SEK 14.5 per share. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new ordinary shares were subscribed for by a limited number of Swedish and international institutional and other qualified investors, including both new and existing shareholders: DNB Disruptive Opportunities, DNB Nordic Small Cap, Storebrand Sverigefond, Alcur Fonder, Atlant Fonder, Cicero Fonder, Hudson Bay Capital Management and Waterside AM. The subscription price was determined by the Board of Directors based on arm's length negotiations with the investors.

For more information please contact:

Vickram Vathulya

CEO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com