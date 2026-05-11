NextVision Updates 2026 Revenue Target to ~$315m, Representing 87% YoY growth

First Quarter Revenue Growth of 86% YoY to $67.4m and Net Income of $38.3m

Doubling Production Capacity by the End of 2026 to Support Strong Demand

North America Continues to Lead the Pace of Growth

Strong Order Backlog and High Business Visibility

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "We are concluding another quarter of very strong growth, reflecting continued robust demand for the Company's products, deeper engagement with leading strategic customers, and a stronger market position. North America continues to lead our growth, both through the expansion of large-scale projects with existing customers and through the addition of new customers. At the same time, we continue to invest in expanding production capacity, strengthening the supply chain and increasing inventory in order to support strong demand and shorten delivery times. The combination of financial strength, a significant order backlog and a leading position in the Aerospace & Defense market reinforces our ability to continue delivering consistent growth and creating significant value for our customers and shareholders. In light of the continued business momentum and strong results, we have updated our 2026 revenue target to $315 million."

Financial Highlights for Q1 2026

Revenue grew 86.3% to $67.4 million, compared to $36.2 million in the same quarter last year, driven by continued strong demand from strategic customers, growth in order volumes, and expansion of activity in the U.S. market, which continues to be the Company's primary and fastest-growing engine of growth. The share of revenue from North America rose to 31.9% of quarterly revenue, compared to 22.7% in the same quarter last year.

The number of active customers in the quarter totaled 112. The Company continues to deepen its relationships with major strategic customers, with the growth in order volumes and expansion of projects with these customers contributing to strengthening long-term working relationships and increasing the potential for follow-on orders in the coming years.

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $45.3 million, reflecting a gross margin of 67.2%. Profitability was primarily impacted by increased activity with major strategic customers, an activity mix that includes large-scale contracts, and continued improvements in production and procurement efficiency arising from the expansion of operations.

Operating income totaled $38.3 million, compared to $22.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income totaled $38.3 million, compared to $20.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.3 million, compared to $10.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash and short-term deposits as of March 31, 2026 totaled $542 million, providing the Company with significant financial flexibility to continue expanding production activities, increasing inventory and exploring acquisition opportunities.

Order backlog as of May 10 totaled $289 million, similar to the backlog reported by the Company on March 10, 2026, despite deliveries and sales executed during the period - a figure that reflects strong demand and high forward business visibility. The backlog includes binding orders and customer deposits, and operates on a Back-to-Back model, in which the Company's orders are received in line with its customers' orders against end customers.

Inventory totaled $62 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $53.6 million at the end of 2025, continuing the trend of increases in recent quarters. The growth in inventory is part of the Company's strategy to ensure component availability, support the expansion of supply and production capabilities, and improve operational flexibility in addressing potential challenges in the global supply chain.

The Company continues to work to significantly expand production capacity, with a target of doubling monthly production volume from 2,400 units today to 5,000 units by the end of 2026, alongside the expansion of production space in Israel and the establishment of an additional production line in Europe in the coming months.

Increased 2026 Revenue Target: The Company is updating its revenue target for 2026 to $315 million, compared with the previous target of $275 million. The updated target reflects an increase of 15% over the previous forecast and growth of 87% over 2025 revenue, driven by continued strong demand, deeper engagement with strategic customers, and a significant expansion of the Company's production and operational capabilities.

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 2:00pm Israel time, 7:00am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.

Following that, at 4:00pm Israel time, 9:00am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:

For the Hebrew Webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B_ZU_nM-TMCEktHJEtrTmw#/registration

For the English Webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__c5hfsmxQNWAQ9eo676tVw#/registration

The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

Statements of Financial Position



As of March 31 As of December 31

2026 2025 2025

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

USD thousands Current assets





Cash 27,968 40,976 85,440 Short term deposits 514,399 61,509 476,857 Trade receivables 26,056 7,639 12,087 Current taxes receivable 953 - 4,746 Other accounts receivable 5,909 4,499 5,275 Inventory 61,979 29,258 53,588

637,264 143,881 637,993







Non-current assets





Fixed assets 1,111 810 906 Right of use assets 4,409 3,413 2,770 Intangible assets 6,178 4,394 4,896

11,698 8,617 8,572









648,962 152,498 646,565







Current liabilities





Trade payables 10,030 7,098 8,679 Current taxes payable - 1,023 - Other accounts payable 22,123 12,141 18,067

32,153 20,262 26,746







Non-current liabilities





Lease liabilities 4,826 3,374 3,390 Employee benefit liabilities, net 151 114 151 Deferred taxes 722 454 588

5,699 3,942 4,129







Equity





Share capital and premium 454,464 46,083 446,328 Reserve for share-based payment 9,308 4,385 8,455 Retained earnings 147,338 77,826 160,907 Total equity 611,110 128,294 615,690









648,962 152,498 646,565 The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income









For the three months ended For the year ended

March 31 December 31

2026 2025 2025

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

USD thousands (excl. share profit data) Income from sales 67,389 36,163 168,354 Cost of sales (22,094) (9,675) (50,798) Gross profit 45,295 26,488 117,556







Research and development expenses (1,793) (952) (5,491) Sales and marketing expenses (727) (447) (1,874) General and administrative expenses (4,427) (2,887) (8,667)

(6,947) (4,286) (16,032)







Profit from ordinary activity 38,348 22,202 101,524







Financing expenses (120) (32) (313) Financing income 5,993 1,930 13,453 Profit before income tax 44,221 24,100 114,664







Income taxes (5,958) (3,527) (11,000) Net profit 38,263 20,573 103,664







Other comprehensive income (net of tax effects):





Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:





Loss from re-measurement for defined benefit plans - - (10) Total other comprehensive loss - - (10)







Total comprehensive income 38,263 20,573 103,654







Net profit per share (in US dollars)





Base EPS 0.4186 0.2556 1.2349







Diluted EPS 0.4034 0.2466 1.1064











The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

SOURCE NextVision