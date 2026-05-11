A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources engages Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. to Complete Airborne Magnetic and VLF-EM Geophysical Surveys at its Pocologan Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS • OTC PINK: AISSF) (the "Company" or "A.I.S.") is pleased to announce it has engaged Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. of Laval, Quebec to complete a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey and a very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) survey over the Company's Pocologan Project, located approximately 40 kilometres west of Saint John, New Brunswick.

The proposed survey is expected to comprise approximately 579 line-kilometres, including approximately 500 line-kilometres of traverse lines at 50-metre spacing and 79 line-kilometres of tie lines at 350-metre spacing. The survey is designed to provide detailed geophysical coverage across priority target areas and assist A.I.S. in mapping magnetic trends, structural features, lithological contacts, and potential conductive zones that may warrant follow-up exploration.

The survey is expected to be flown using an Astar 350 B2 helicopter or equivalent aircraft, equipped with a high-sensitivity cesium magnetometer, differential GPS navigation, radar altimeter, magnetic base station support, and a multi-channel VLF-EM system. Final survey deliverables are expected to include processed residual total magnetic field data, first vertical derivative magnetic data, digital elevation model data, and VLF-EM profile products. These datasets will be integrated with available geological, geochemical, and historical exploration information to refine target areas for future prospecting, mapping, sampling, and potential drill testing.

Table 1: Survey Details

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO of A.I.S. said, "We are pleased to advance the Pocologan Project with a modern airborne geophysical survey. The survey is intended to improve our understanding of the project's structural and geological framework and to assist in prioritizing targets for follow-up exploration. Pocologan is an early-stage project with multiple prospective target areas, and this work represents an important step in developing a systematic exploration model."

Figure 1: Proposed survey plan

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") or magmatic copper-gold style mineralization, as well as structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour areas, where historical surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold, and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered, and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick, an established Canadian mining jurisdiction. The project area benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, the deep-water port facilities at Saint John, and a skilled regional workforce.

A.I.S. cautions that historical exploration information and vendor-supplied compilation materials have not yet been fully verified by the Company's Qualified Person. The Pocologan Project remains at an early stage of exploration, and additional field verification, mapping, sampling, geophysical interpretation, and potentially drilling will be required before the Company can determine the significance, continuity, or economic potential of any mineralization on the project.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition and exploration of resource projects with the objective of creating shareholder value through systematic exploration, technical evaluation, and responsible project advancement. A.I.S. is guided by a team with experience in mineral exploration, project generation, finance, and capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin- CEO

For further information please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

M: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey, the expected size and scope of the survey, anticipated survey deliverables, the Company's exploration plans, the potential use of survey results to refine exploration targets, and the potential for future prospecting, mapping, sampling, and drilling.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of contractors, weather and operating conditions, receipt of any required permits or approvals, access to the project area, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to complete the proposed exploration program as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, permitting and access risks, contractor availability, weather delays, market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, financing risks, regulatory risks, and the risk that exploration results may not support further work. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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