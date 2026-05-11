The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"Third quarter results reflect improving execution and financial discipline as we continued to strengthen our foundation and advance our turnaround strategy. Strong cash generation and debt reduction materially improved our financial position, while the completion of the North American snacks divestiture further enhances our margin and cash flow profile going forward. In North America, our core business remains resilient, and we are making progress in addressing stranded costs. Our near-term priorities remain the same: optimize cash, strengthen the balance sheet, improve profitability, and stabilize sales, while our five actions to win position Hain for sustainable, profitable growth," stated Alison Lewis, President and CEO.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS-

Summary of Fiscal Third Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were $338 million, down 13% year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period. The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of an 11-point decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 5-point increase in pricing.

Gross profit margin was 20.8%, a 90-basis point decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 21.0%, a 90-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net loss was $106 million, compared to a net loss of $135 million in the prior year period. Net loss included a pre-tax loss on sale of $51 million related to the sale of our North American snacks business. Net loss included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $46 million ($45 million after-tax) related to goodwill and certain intangible assets, as well as assets held for sale. Adjusted net loss was $1 million, compared to adjusted net income of $6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26 million, compared to $34 million in the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $1.17, compared to a loss per diluted share of $1.49 in the prior year period. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.01, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.07 in the prior year period.





Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities was $38 million in the fiscal third quarter, compared to $5 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow was $35 million in the fiscal third quarter, compared to an outflow of $2 million in the prior year period.

Total debt was $549 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, down from $705 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt was $505 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, compared to $650 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The company ended the fiscal third quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.3x as calculated under our credit agreement.



____________________

*This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

Net Sales Q3 FY26 Q3 FY26 YTD $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y North America 171 -23% -20% 0% -3% 573 -16% -14% 0% -2% International 167 -1% 0% 7% -8% 517 1% 0% 5% -5% Total 338 -13% -11% 3% -6% 1,090 -9% -8% 2% -3% * May not add due to rounding 1 Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps®, Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra® chips and Garden of Eatin'® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

North America

Fiscal third quarter organic net sales decreased by 3% year-over-year, primarily driven by baby & kids, partially offset by growth in beverages.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit were each $40 million in the fiscal third quarter, representing decreases of 20% and 19%, respectively, from the prior year period. Gross margin was 23.1% and adjusted gross margin was 23.4%, each a 100-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increases in margin were primarily driven by productivity savings and pricing, partially offset by lower volume/mix and cost inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $17 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the prior year period. The decrease was driven primarily by lower volume/mix and cost inflation, nearly offset by SG&A reduction, pricing, and productivity savings. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0% of net sales, a 220-basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

International

Fiscal third quarter organic net sales decreased by 8% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in meal prep and baby & kids.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in the fiscal third quarter were both $31 million, each representing a 13% decrease from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 18.5%, each representing a 270-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by cost inflation, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $20 million, compared to $22 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12%. The decrease was primarily driven by cost inflation and lower volume/mix, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.7% compared to 13.2% in the prior year period.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales Q3 FY26 Q3 FY26 YTD $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y Baby & Kids 53 -11% 0% 3% -14% 163 -11% 0% 2% -12% Beverages 67 6% 0% 5% 0% 201 6% 0% 4% 2% Meal Prep 153 -6% -5% 4% -5% 485 -3% -4% 3% -2% Personal Care 13 -25% n/a n/a n/a 37 -22% n/a n/a n/a Snacks 53 -40% -34% 1% -7% 205 -26% -20% 0% -7% Total 338 -13% -11% 3% -6% 1,090 -9% -8% 2% -3% * May not add due to rounding 1 Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps®, Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra® chips and Garden of Eatin'® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

Baby & Kids

The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 14% year-over-year was driven primarily by continued industry-wide volume softness in purees in the UK and by purees and formula in North America, partially offset by growth in finger foods in both regions and cereal in North America.



Beverages

Fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth was flat year-over-year as growth in tea in North America and private label non-dairy beverage in International was offset by a decline in branded non-dairy beverage.

Meal Prep

The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 5% year-over-year was driven primarily by pantry in North America, which is comprised of oil, soup, and nut butter brands, and by spreads and drizzles in the UK, partially offset by strength in yogurt in North America.

Snacks

Following the disposition of the North American snacks business, the snacks category is comprised of jellies in the International segment. Organic net sales declined 7% year-over-year in the fiscal third quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results and business outlook. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Monday, May 18th, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hain Celestial is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across beverages, yogurt, baby/kids and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Celestial Seasonings® teas, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Hartley's® jelly, as well as Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® soups, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our strategy, our future results of operations, our capital and cost structure, our ability to optimize cash, strengthen our balance sheet, improve flexibility, stabilize sales and achieve sustainable and profitable growth, and the macroeconomic environment.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; changes to consumer preferences; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability realize the benefits of the North American snacks disposition; compliance with our credit agreement and our ability to refinance, retire and/or extend the maturity of the Company's existing debt; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including as a result of tariffs; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth's Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; our ability to manage our financial reporting and internal control systems and processes; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; climate impacts; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net (loss) income and its related margin; diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.





Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net and warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net.





Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, productivity and transformation costs, certain litigation expenses, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and proceeds from insurance claim.





Adjusted net (loss) income and its related margin and diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, productivity and transformation costs, certain litigation expenses, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, proceeds from insurance claim, losses (gains) losses on sales of assets, unrealized currency losses and the related tax effects of such adjustments.





Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, net interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation expenses, net, proceeds from insurance claim, productivity and transformation costs, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, losses (gains) on sales of assets, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.





Free cash flow: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.





Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.





We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.





Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.





Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.





Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.





We discuss the Company's net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see "Liquidity and Capital Resources" under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexis Tessier

Investor.Relations@hain.com

Media Contact:

Justin Godley

Justin.Godley@hain.com

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales - 338,357 - 390,351 - 1,090,360 - 1,196,432 Cost of sales 267,965 305,701 877,451 936,720 Gross profit 70,392 84,650 212,909 259,712 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,078 62,934 185,493 204,417 Goodwill impairment 31,018 110,251 150,926 201,518 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 15,047 24,012 26,964 42,029 Productivity and transformation costs 4,066 7,289 17,519 16,497 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,314 1,243 5,725 5,176 Proceeds from insurance claim - - (25,900 - - Operating loss (42,131 - (121,079 - (147,818 - (209,925 - Interest and other financing expense, net 13,914 11,866 45,075 38,412 Other expense, net 49,518 1,182 47,865 2,434 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (105,563 - (134,127 - (240,758 - (250,771 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 759 (505 - 1,889 5,746 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 21 966 327 1,709 Net loss - (106,343 - - (134,588 - - (242,974 - - (258,226 - Net loss per common share: Basic - (1.17 - - (1.49 - - (2.68 - - (2.87 - Diluted - (1.17 - - (1.49 - - (2.68 - - (2.87 - Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: Basic 90,993 90,247 90,650 90,080 Diluted 90,993 90,247 90,650 90,080

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 44,311 - 54,355 Accounts receivable, net 138,816 154,440 Inventories 159,071 248,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,230 43,169 Assets held for sale 9,437 29,603 Total current assets 435,865 530,298 Property, plant and equipment, net 188,104 264,730 Goodwill 288,297 500,961 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 178,286 210,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 51,340 71,171 Other assets 20,829 25,213 Total assets - 1,162,721 - 1,603,278 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 151,926 - 188,307 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 129,199 68,426 Current portion of long-term debt 549,184 7,653 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4,594 12,987 Total current liabilities 834,903 277,373 Long-term debt, less current portion 312 697,168 Deferred income taxes 38,349 40,332 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 46,303 65,284 Other noncurrent liabilities 27,308 48,116 Total liabilities 947,175 1,128,273 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,135 1,125 Additional paid-in capital 1,242,584 1,238,402 Retained (deficit) earnings (196,296 - 46,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,387 - (81,053 - 946,036 1,205,152 Less: Treasury stock (730,490 - (730,147 - Total stockholders' equity 215,546 475,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,162,721 - 1,603,278

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss - (106,343 - - (134,588 - - (242,974 - - (258,226 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,484 10,455 39,044 32,902 Deferred income taxes (2,664 - (1,509 - (2,687 - (2,625 - Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 21 966 327 1,709 Stock-based compensation, net 1,138 2,973 4,192 9,422 Goodwill impairment 31,018 110,251 150,926 201,518 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 15,047 24,012 26,964 42,029 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 50,529 (106 - 48,501 2,202 Other non-cash items, net 1,539 1,271 2,871 773 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 37,230 98 17,641 (1,361 - Inventories 27,589 (14,578 - 59,556 (10,605 - Other current assets (6,643 - (597 - (39,769 - (8,279 - Other assets and liabilities (860 - (471 - (4,009 - (561 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (21,747 - 6,468 6,243 15,865 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,338 4,645 66,826 24,763 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,789 - (6,921 - (16,004 - (19,060 - Proceeds from sale of assets 100,988 6 102,770 13,773 Investments and joint ventures, net - - - 2,570 Proceeds from termination of net investment hedges - 2,363 - 2,363 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 97,199 (4,552 - 86,766 (354 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 43,000 47,000 156,000 156,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (96,000 - (65,000 - (205,500 - (186,000 - Repayments under term loan (102,975 - (1,875 - (106,725 - (5,625 - (Payments) borrowings of other debt, net (33 - 21 (2,642 - (21 - Employee shares withheld for taxes - (123 - (343 - (1,381 - Proceeds from termination of fair value hedge - 552 - 552 Net cash used in financing activities (156,008 - (19,425 - (159,210 - (36,475 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,235 - 7,557 (4,426 - 2,184 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (23,706 - (11,775 - (10,044 - (9,882 - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 68,017 56,200 54,355 54,307 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 44,311 - 44,425 - 44,311 - 44,425

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY26 - 171,495 - 166,862 - - - 338,357 Net sales - Q3 FY25 - 222,407 - 167,944 - - - 390,351 % change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (22.9 )% (0.6 )% (13.3 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY26 Gross profit - 39,571 - 30,821 - - - 70,392 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 594 - - 594 Adjusted gross profit - 40,165 - 30,821 - - - 70,986 % change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (19.5 )% (13.1 )% (16.8 )% % change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (19.3 )% (13.1 )% (16.7 )% Gross margin 23.1 - 18.5 - 20.8 - Adjusted gross margin 23.4 - 18.5 - 21.0 - Q3 FY25 Gross profit - 49,178 - 35,472 - - - 84,650 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 592 - - 592 Adjusted gross profit - 49,770 - 35,472 - - - 85,242 Gross margin 22.1 - 21.1 - 21.7 - Adjusted gross margin 22.4 - 21.1 - 21.8 - Adjusted EBITDA Q3 FY26 Adjusted EBITDA - 17,171 - 19,580 - (10,499 - - 26,252 % change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA (0.8 )% (11.7 )% (79.3 )% (21.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.0 - 11.7 - 7.8 - Q3 FY25 Adjusted EBITDA - 17,306 - 22,166 - (5,857 - - 33,615 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.8 - 13.2 - 8.6 - (1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY26 YTD - 573,236 - 517,124 - - - 1,090,360 Net sales - Q3 FY25 YTD - 682,836 - 513,596 - - - 1,196,432 % change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (16.1 )% 0.7 - (8.9 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY26 YTD Gross profit - 122,734 - 90,175 - - - 212,909 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,802 - - 4,802 Adjusted gross profit - 127,536 - 90,175 - - - 217,711 % change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (20.0 )% (15.2 )% (18.0 )% % change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (17.8 )% (15.2 )% (16.7 )% Gross margin 21.4 - 17.4 - 19.5 - Adjusted gross margin 22.2 - 17.4 - 20.0 - Q3 FY25 YTD Gross profit - 153,388 - 106,324 - - - 259,712 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,779 - - 1,779 Adjusted gross profit - 155,167 - 106,324 - - - 261,491 Gross margin 22.5 - 20.7 - 21.7 - Adjusted gross margin 22.7 - 20.7 - 21.9 - Adjusted EBITDA Q3 FY26 YTD Adjusted EBITDA - 45,091 - 51,133 - (25,958 - - 70,266 % change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA (18.1 )% (21.4 )% 1.1 - (25.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.9 - 9.9 - 6.4 - Q3 FY25 YTD Adjusted EBITDA - 55,072 - 65,062 - (26,251 - - 93,883 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.1 - 12.7 - 7.8 - (1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit, GAAP - 70,392 - 84,650 - 212,909 - 259,712 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 594 208 4,802 1,395 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 384 - 384 Gross profit, as adjusted - 70,986 - 85,242 - 217,711 - 261,491 Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating loss, GAAP - (42,131 - - (121,079 - - (147,818 - - (209,925 - Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 594 208 4,802 1,395 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 384 - 384 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a)- Goodwill impairment 31,018 110,251 150,926 201,518 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 15,047 24,012 26,964 42,029 Productivity and transformation costs 4,066 7,289 17,519 16,497 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 2,519 407 3,164 2,254 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,553 (151 - 4,735 (574 - Plant closure related costs, net 133 (213 - 281 (166 - Proceeds from insurance claim(c) - - (25,900 - - Operating income, as adjusted - 12,799 - 21,108 - 34,673 - 53,412 Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net (Loss) Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss, GAAP - (106,343 - - (134,588 - - (242,974 - (258,226 - Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 594 208 4,802 1,395 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 384 - 384 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a)- Goodwill impairment 31,018 110,251 150,926 201,518 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 15,047 24,012 26,964 42,029 Productivity and transformation costs 4,066 7,289 17,519 16,497 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 2,519 407 3,164 2,254 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,553 (151 - 4,735 (574 - Plant closure related costs, net 133 (213 - 281 (166 - Proceeds from insurance claim(c) - - (25,900 - - Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(d)- Loss (gain) on sale of assets 50,529 (106 - 48,501 2,202 Unrealized currency losses 219 1,255 623 825 Adjustments to Provision (benefit) for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (584 - (2,693 - 133 1,615 Net (loss) income, as adjusted - (1,249 - - 6,055 - (11,226 - 9,753 Net loss margin (31.4 )% (34.5 )% (22.3 )% (21.6 )% Adjusted net (loss) income margin (0.4 )% 1.6 - (1.0 )% 0.8 - Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 90,993 90,247 90,650 90,080 Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net (loss) income per common share: 90,993 90,407 90,650 90,287 Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP - (1.17 - - (1.49 - - (2.68 - - (2.87 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted - (0.01 - - 0.07 - (0.12 - - 0.11 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation. (c) Represents a receivable under the Company's representation and warranty insurance related to one of its prior acquisitions, which was collected on January 2, 2026. (d) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, loss (gain) on sale of assets, unrealized currency losses and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY26 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales - 171,495 - 166,862 - 338,357 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 57,493 872 58,365 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 282 12,244 12,526 Organic net sales - 113,720 - 153,746 - 267,466 Q3 FY25 Net sales - 222,407 - 167,944 - 390,351 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 105,487 1,155 106,642 Organic net sales - 116,920 - 166,789 - 283,709 Net sales decline (22.9 )% (0.6 )% (13.3 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (20.3 )% (0.1 )% (10.8 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.1 - 7.3 - 3.2 - Organic net sales decline (2.7 )% (7.8 )% (5.7 )% Q3 FY26 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales - 573,236 - 517,124 - 1,090,360 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 226,664 3,085 229,749 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 267 27,906 28,173 Organic net sales - 346,305 - 486,133 - 832,438 Q3 FY25 YTD Net sales - 682,836 - 513,596 - 1,196,432 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 330,826 3,872 334,698 Organic net sales - 352,010 - 509,724 - 861,734 Net sales (decline) growth (16.1 )% 0.7 - (8.9 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (14.5 )% (0.1 )% (7.9 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.0 - 5.4 - 2.4 - Organic net sales decline (1.6 )% (4.6 )% (3.4 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Category (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY26 Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Snacks Hain Consolidated Net sales - 53,133 - 66,502 - 153,231 - 12,664 - 52,827 - 338,357 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories - - 332 12,664 45,369 58,365 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,589 3,339 7,118 - 480 12,526 Organic net sales - 51,544 - 63,163 - 145,781 - - - 6,978 - 267,466 Q3 FY25 Net sales - 59,896 - 62,874 - 162,266 - 16,809 - 88,506 - 390,351 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 221 - 8,634 16,809 80,978 106,642 Organic net sales - 59,675 - 62,874 - 153,632 - - - 7,528 - 283,709 Net sales (decline) growth (11.3 )% 5.8 - (5.6 )% (24.7 )% (40.3 )% (13.3 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (0.4 )% (0.0 )% (4.9 )% n/a (33.5 )% (10.8 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 2.7 - 5.3 - 4.4 - n/a 0.5 - 3.2 - Net sales (decline) growth (13.6 )% 0.5 - (5.1 )% n/a (7.3 )% (5.7 )% Q3 FY26 YTD Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Snacks Hain Consolidated Net sales - 162,515 - 200,609 - 485,117 - 37,426 - 204,693 - 1,090,360 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (4 - - 8,716 37,426 183,611 229,749 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 3,464 8,123 15,578 - 1,008 28,173 Organic net sales - 159,055 - 192,486 - 460,823 - - - 20,074 - 832,438 Q3 FY25 YTD Net sales - 182,225 - 189,364 - 499,311 - 47,844 - 277,688 - 1,196,432 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 1,003 - 29,663 47,844 256,188 334,698 Organic net sales - 181,222 - 189,364 - 469,648 - - - 21,500 - 861,734 Net sales (decline) growth (10.8 )% 5.9 - (2.8 )% (21.8 )% (26.3 )% (8.9 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (0.5 )% 0.0 - (4.0 )% n/a (20.1 )% (7.9 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 1.9 - 4.3 - 3.1 - n/a 0.4 - 2.4 - Net sales (decline) growth (12.2 )% 1.6 - (1.9 )% n/a (6.6 )% (3.4 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss - (106,343 - - (134,588 - - (242,974 - - (258,226 - Depreciation and amortization 12,484 10,455 39,044 32,902 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 21 966 327 1,709 Interest expense, net 12,515 11,096 39,723 36,084 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 759 (505 - 1,889 5,746 Stock-based compensation, net 1,138 2,973 4,192 9,422 Unrealized currency losses 219 1,137 623 707 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 2,519 407 3,164 2,254 Proceeds from insurance claim(b) - - (25,900 - - Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 4,066 7,289 17,519 16,497 Plant closure related costs, net 727 (5 - 1,533 1,229 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 384 - 384 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Loss (gain) on sale of assets 50,529 (106 - 48,501 2,202 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,553 (151 - 4,735 (574 - Impairment charges Goodwill impairment 31,018 110,251 150,926 201,518 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 15,047 24,012 26,964 42,029 Adjusted EBITDA - 26,252 - 33,615 - 70,266 - 93,883 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation. (b) Represents a receivable under the Company's representation and warranty insurance related to one of its prior acquisitions, which was collected on January 2, 2026.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities - 38,338 - 4,645 - 66,826 - 24,763 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,789 - (6,921 - (16,004 - (19,060 - Free cash flow - 34,549 - (2,276 - - 50,822 - 5,703