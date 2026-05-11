A record year, and an incredibly strong outlook for the energy storage sector.From ESS News The energy storage industry has reached the 100 GW era, with BloombergNEF's Energy Storage Market Outlook for 1H 2026 confirming that 112 GW was installed in 2025. Having tracked record installation numbers since 2014, the rise from 2024's figure was a full 48% increase, for the 112 GW figure and 307 GWh of batteries added worldwide, according to the analysts at BloombergNEF. Global energy storage capacity, cumulatively, has reached 2.9 TW, a figure which excludes pumped hydro. In 2026, expectations are ...

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