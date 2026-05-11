Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire all outstanding shares of Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One"), a registered exempt market dealer (EMD) operating across Canada.

The acquisition brings together two of Canada's established private market platforms under a single, fully licensed entity, creating a stronger national marketplace with deeper advisor coverage and a more capable technology foundation.

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the LOI, the transaction is structured as an all-share transaction valued at approximately $5,000,000. The shareholders of Atlas One will receive 4,761,905 common shares of Parvis at a deemed price of $0.525 per share at closing and 4,166,667 shares of Parvis at a deemed price of $0.60 per share after 1 year of closing along with 2,083,333 warrants at an exercise price of $0.70 on a 24-month term as additional consideration.

"Canada has the investor appetite for private markets. What it has lacked is the infrastructure to support it at scale," said David Michaud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "That changes with this acquisition. Atlas One has built a strong issuer network and a national investor base, and combining our platforms gives the market something it hasn't had: a single, fully regulated environment for private market participation. We intend to lead this category."

"Joining Parvis is the right next step for Atlas One and for the investors and issuers we've worked hard to serve," said George Nast, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas One Digital Securities. "We've always believed in the potential of private markets to deliver real opportunity for Canadian accredited investors, and Parvis has built the infrastructure to make that vision scalable. Together, we'll offer greater product breadth, stronger compliance capabilities, and a national reach that neither of us could achieve alone. I'm excited about what this combined platform will accomplish."

A Larger, More Connected Marketplace

The Canadian exempt market has long been fragmented, with multiple registered dealers operating independently across overlapping investor and issuer bases. The combination of Parvis and Atlas One reduces that fragmentation. The merged platform will serve a significantly larger base of accredited investors, supported by a unified national infrastructure that eliminates duplication and concentrates resources on growth.

For issuers seeking national distribution, the consolidated platform removes the need to manage multiple EMD relationships to achieve meaningful investor reach. For investors, it means access to a deeper product shelf through a single trusted relationship.

Expanded Advisor Network and Issuer Coverage

Atlas One brings an established network of licensed Dealing Representatives and active issuer relationships. Integrating these into the Parvis platform materially increases the Company's capacity to originate, distribute, and support private market offerings across asset classes.

The combined advisor network will be one of the largest of any exempt market dealer in Canada, giving issuers broader distribution access and giving investors more consistent coverage across regions. Parvis's existing presence in Quebec, the only national EMD platform with full French-language capability and provincial licensing, extends that reach further.

A More Capable Technology Foundation

Both platforms have invested in digital infrastructure including onboarding, KYC and AML processing, subscription management, and investor reporting. The acquisition creates an opportunity to consolidate the best capabilities of each platform into a single, more efficient system. Atlas One brings proprietary, end to end technology to serve private markets.

The result is a more scalable technology foundation, one that can support a higher volume of investors and transactions without proportional increases in operational overhead. For issuers, this means faster time-to-market for new offerings. For investors, it means a cleaner, more consistent digital experience.

Canada's Private Market Consolidator

Parvis is now the leading private market platform in Canada, licensed as an exempt market dealer and operationally active across every province that operates both a primary and secondary market, giving investors and issuers a complete transaction infrastructure in a single regulated environment. 3.5 years since going live, the platform has facilitated over $200 million in capital raises, built relationships with 50+ issuers, and developed the distribution infrastructure, investor relationships, and technology foundation of a scaled national marketplace. The next milestone is $1 billion in annual raises within five years.

For institutional partners, potential acquirers, and the broader investment community, this combination signals that the consolidation phase of Canada's private market industry is underway, and that Parvis is leading it. The regulatory infrastructure, investor base, and advisor relationships assembled through this transaction would take years and significant capital to replicate. That is the value of what has been built.

This acquisition follows Parvis's completion of its Richmond Global Wealth Inc. acquisition in April 2026. The two transactions are complementary. RGW broadens the investment products available to Parvis clients across public and private markets. Atlas One deepens the Company's exempt market infrastructure and national distribution reach.

The transaction is expected to close on or about June 22 and the terms outlined in the LOI are binding on the parties and is expected to be superseded by a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the approval of the transaction by the directors of Parvis and Atlas One. The structure of the Definitive Agreement will be determined after the parties have considered all applicable tax, corporate and securities law, and accounting efficiencies.

To learn more about Parvis and its private market investment platform, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. The Company is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS). For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

About Atlas One

Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. is a registered exempt market dealer operating across Canada. Founded in Vancouver in 2020 and granted EMD registration through the CSA Regulatory Sandbox in January 2021, Atlas One has facilitated over $110 million in capital for more than 40 issuers across real estate, private equity, and alternative asset classes. The company provides accredited investors with access to private market investments and supports issuers through a compliant, technology-enabled distribution platform. Upon closing of the transaction with Parvis, Atlas One will operate as part of a combined national private markets platform.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the purchased entity; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

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Source: Parvis Invest Inc.