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WKN: A0HMUF | ISIN: CA91688R1082 | Ticker-Symbol: U9T
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 13:33
1,488 Euro
+0,40 % +0,006
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UR-ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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1,4921,55214:08
1,4921,55213:56
ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reminds Shareholders and Interested Parties of First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company," "Ur-Energy" or "we"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, reminds shareholders and interested parties of the Company's First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast.

Q1 2026 Conference Call and Webcast:

1:00 PM Eastern, 11:00 AM Mountain on May 11, 2026

Audience Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2307/53995

To Join the Conference Call by Phone:
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 274819

Conference Call Replay:
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 53995

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U3O8 since the commencement of operations, and the Shirley Basin ISR project in central Wyoming, which initiated operations in April 2026. The combined total annual licensed production and toll processing capacity of Lost Creek and Shirley Basin is 4.2 million pounds U3O8.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information
Valerie Kimball
IR Director
Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com
720-460-8534

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-reminds-shareholders-and-interested-parties-of-first-quarter-conferenc-1165621

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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