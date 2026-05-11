A geospatial assessment of agrivoltaic potential in Nigeria finds greatest opportunity in the country's northern regions with plentiful cropland, high solar irradiance and low electricity access rates. It calculated that meeting projected mid-century solar demand in the states of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa could be achieved by installing agrivoltaics on less than 1.5% of cropland.Some of Nigeria's most populous states could meet future solar demand by utilizing less than 1% of existing cropland for agrivoltaics, according to new research. Researchers based at the University of Texas Rio Grande ...

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