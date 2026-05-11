U.S. Grandmasters Sweep Podium in Poland; Next Stop: Romania for Classical Battle

The first leg of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour (GCT) concluded in Warsaw as American Grandmaster (GM) Hans Niemann, competing in his first GCT appearance as a wildcard player, captured victory at Super Rapid Blitz Poland with a standout performance against one of the strongest fields in international chess.

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U.S. Grandmaster Hans Niemann celebrates after winning the Super Rapid Blitz Poland event in Warsaw, Poland. The victory marks the opening leg of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour.

"It was an exciting tournament and a great kickoff to the 2026 season," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Executive Director of the GCT. "Warsaw has developed a bit of a tradition where wildcard players rise to the occasion and win the event-last year it was Vladimir Fedoseev, and this year continues that storyline. It speaks to the depth of the field and the unpredictability that makes the Grand Chess Tour so compelling."

Niemann led an impressive American sweep of the podium in Warsaw, with GM Fabiano Caruana finishing second and GM Wesley So taking third, marking a dominant 1-2-3 finish for the United States on the global stage.

"Congratulations to Hans Niemann on an impressive breakthrough victory in his Grand Chess Tour debut, and congratulations to Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So on an incredible all-American podium sweep," said Augusta Dragic, President of the Super Foundation. "The Grand Chess Tour continues to showcase the excitement, intensity, and global appeal of elite chess competition, and Warsaw once again delivered unforgettable moments for chess fans around the world."

2026 Super Rapid Blitz Poland Final Standings

POSITION PLAYER COUNTRY PRIZE MONEY 1 GM Hans Niemann USA $50,000 2 GM Fabiano Caruana USA $40,000 3 GM Wesley So USA $30,000 4 GM Vladimir Fedoseev SLO $20,000 5 GM Alireza Firouzja FRA $15,000 6 GM Gukesh D. IND $11,000 T-7 GM Javokhir Sindarov UZB $9,000 T-7 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda POL $9,000 T-7 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave FRA 9,000 10 GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek POL $7,000

"After the rapid, I wasn't stressed-I genuinely couldn't believe I could lose three games in a row and still be leading. I was asking myself, why do I feel so bad and still be in front? It was a real rollercoaster," said Niemann. "In the end I'm just happy I won. Anything could have happened, but all the stars aligned. It's a great privilege and honor to win."

Outside of the historic American sweep of the podium, one of the tournament's most closely watched storylines was the highly anticipated matchup between reigning World Champion GM Gukesh Dommaraju and GM Javokhir Sindarov expected to be their only over-the-board meetings ahead of their upcoming World Championship clash. Gukesh captured victory in their rapid game, while Sindarov responded by winning both blitz encounters, adding even more intrigue to one of chess's most anticipated emerging rivalries.

The GCT now heads to Bucharest for the second leg of the Tour, the Super Chess Classic Romania, set to begin May 12 as the first classical event of the 2026 season.

The tournament will feature a 10-player round-robin format with a total prize purse of $475,000 and includes all nine full-tour participants alongside Romanian GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac, competing as the event wildcard.

The GCT offers one of the most significant prize funds U.S. $2 million. Individual event purses to include:

$200,000 per Rapid Blitz event (three total)

$350,000 per Classical event (two total)

$450,000 additional prize purse at the GCT Finals

$250,000 in bonus allocation ($125,000 at each regular season Classic event)

At season's end, the top four players will advance to the GCT Finals, hosted at the newly expanded Saint Louis Chess Club, where the GCT's ultimate champion will be crowned in knockout matches reinforcing Saint Louis's status as one of the leading epicenters of elite chess in the world.

The prize fund is provided by Super Foundation and the Saint Louis Chess Club, whose long-standing partnership has helped establish the GCT as the most respected and enduring tour in the modern chess era.

The remaining 2026 GCT stops include:

Super Chess Classic Romania: May 12-24, 2026

Super Rapid Blitz Croatia: Jun. 29-Jul. 6, 2026

Saint Louis Rapid Blitz: Jul. 31-Aug. 7, 2026

Sinquefield Cup: Aug. 8-21, 2026

GCT Finals: Aug. 21-28, 2026

For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.

Grand Chess Tour

Grand Chess Tour (GCT) is a circuit of international events, each demonstrating the highest level of organization for the world's best players. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess, inspired the GCT and helped solidify the partnership between the organizers. For more information about the tour, please visit grandchesstour.org.

Super Foundation

The Super Foundation, a non-profit organization, is responsible for coordinating the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of Super Technologies. Their goal is to support the advancement of health, education, and sports initiatives, with a special emphasis on promoting the game of chess and its myriad benefits within all the communities they serve.

Saint Louis Chess Club

The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making chess a vital part of the community and advancing Saint Louis's reputation as the nation's premier chess destination-the U.S. Chess Capital. In addition to hosting world-class tournaments and providing a welcoming space for casual and competitive play, the Club offers a robust slate of educational programming, including beginner lessons, chess improvement classes, lectures, and special events for players of all ages and skill levels.

Recognizing the cognitive, academic, and social benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is deeply committed to scholastic education. The Club supports existing chess programs in area schools while actively developing new in-school and after-school initiatives that introduce students to the game and help young players thrive both on and off the board. For more information, visit www.saintlouischessclub.org.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

GCT Public Relations

Email: press@grandchesstour.org