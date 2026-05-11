Pan-European aviation leader replaces 25-year-old legacy systems using Red Hat OpenShift; enables real-time AI insights and sovereign data control for 12.4 million expected annual flights

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced it is helping EUROCONTROL deliver a unified digital platform to enhance organizational resilience and accelerate innovation in air traffic management.

Modernizing the engine of European aviation

EUROCONTROL is a pan-European organization with 42 member states, headquartered in Brussels with additional sites in France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. In its role as Network Manager, EUROCONTROL coordinates and optimizes the flow of air traffic across Europe, managing eleven million flights in 2025. With traffic expected to reach 12.4 million annual flights by 2031, the organization is replacing its 25-year-old IT backbone with a modern architecture that provides the transparency and control required for mission-critical infrastructure.

Central to this transformation, EUROCONTROL worked with Red Hat to establish a unified platform that integrates flight and flow domains through a common management system and a single API architecture. Red Hat OpenShift serves as one of the key foundational technologies for this environment, allowing EUROCONTROL to retire legacy constraints in favor of cloud-native agility. Supported by Atos for systems integration, EUROCONTROL chose Red Hat to drive faster innovation while meeting the rigorous operational and regulatory requirements of European digital sovereignty.

Unlocking sovereign AI and real-time insights

The platform bolsters resilience by enabling EUROCONTROL to more easily scale operations from on-premises data centers into regional sovereign clouds based on real-time air traffic fluctuations. This open hybrid cloud approach provides:

Strategic autonomy and transparency: As a public organization, EUROCONTROL requires the technological freedom to choose its cloud providers. With Red Hat's enterprise open source solutions, EUROCONTROL can maintain control and establish clear, auditable trails over its infrastructure and remain digitally sovereign while maintaining full code transparency.

As a public organization, EUROCONTROL requires the technological freedom to choose its cloud providers. With Red Hat's enterprise open source solutions, EUROCONTROL can maintain control and establish clear, auditable trails over its infrastructure and remain digitally sovereign while maintaining full code transparency. Mission-critical application refactoring: EUROCONTROL is currently refactoring and reworking applications for this new ecosystem. Initial focus is on a core set of enhanced European Aeronautical Information Service Database functionalities, including its Aeronautical Data Management system and the daily management of both conventional and digital Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) modules. Future migration plans center on the integrated Flight and Flow Management System and a modernized, unified NM User Interface.

EUROCONTROL is currently refactoring and reworking applications for this new ecosystem. Initial focus is on a core set of enhanced European Aeronautical Information Service Database functionalities, including its Aeronautical Data Management system and the daily management of both conventional and digital Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) modules. Future migration plans center on the integrated Flight and Flow Management System and a modernized, unified NM User Interface. A unified B2B ecosystem: Supported by a range of technology partners, the new platform enables EUROCONTROL's business-to-business interface to simultaneously serve its entire network of internal and external stakeholders. Red Hat OpenShift serves as the unified platform spanning the hybrid cloud to support this massive scale of collaboration and data sharing.

Supported by a range of technology partners, the new platform enables EUROCONTROL's business-to-business interface to simultaneously serve its entire network of internal and external stakeholders. Red Hat OpenShift serves as the unified platform spanning the hybrid cloud to support this massive scale of collaboration and data sharing. Scalable AI for sustainability: The high-performance environment provides the capacity to apply machine learning and AI to complex trajectory calculations. While legacy systems required up to three days to process data for post-operational analysis, the Red Hat-based platform makes the data available in real time, helping airspace users identify the most fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable routes immediately.

The high-performance environment provides the capacity to apply machine learning and AI to complex trajectory calculations. While legacy systems required up to three days to process data for post-operational analysis, the Red Hat-based platform makes the data available in real time, helping airspace users identify the most fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable routes immediately. Development velocity: By automating many manual infrastructure tasks, Red Hat OpenShift helps EUROCONTROL to speed up software development and release updates, freeing employees to focus on high-value application development rather than maintenance.

Supporting Quotes

Leonard Bodmer, vice president, Western Europe, Red Hat

"Red Hat's collaboration with EUROCONTROL showcases the power of open hybrid cloud in transforming critical infrastructure while retaining full control over the resulting stack. By embracing Red Hat OpenShift, EUROCONTROL is gaining the flexibility it needs to adapt its organization and maintain digital sovereignty according to rapidly evolving European aviation dynamics."

Antonio Licu, Head of Technology Division, EUROCONTROL

"EUROCONTROL is modernizing its operational systems that ensure flight and flow management across the European air traffic network while maintaining business continuity at the same time. Taking advantage of the cloud for our mission-critical systems will improve the ability of the network to safely and efficiently scale capacity up or down depending on growth or decline of air traffic. This transition supports a more open and collaborative working culture while placing our digital products securely in the cloud. We will continue to evolve our technology landscape in line with these principles together with all our technology partners including Red Hat."

Punit Sehgal, CEO Belux, Netherlands Nordics (BNN), Atos

"As a trusted global systems integrator of mission-critical infrastructures, which play a key role in air traffic management (ATM), Atos is leveraging Red Hat OpenShift and its cloud-native capabilities to support EUROCONTROL in modernizing its IT systems, helping provide the reliability and control it requires."

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Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere-from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

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