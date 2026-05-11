ARIS, the process context foundation platform for enterprise AI deployment, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence Platforms.

This is the fourth consecutive year that ARIS has been recognized as a Leader in the report and the company believes it underscores a continued commitment to innovation and growth as enterprises focus on turning AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

While technology has advanced rapidly, companies are struggling to operationalise AI across complex operating models. ARIS sees this recognition by Gartner as a reflection of its strength in delivering a single unified platform for process intelligence, providing the context layer on which G2000 organisations can successfully deploy and scale agentic AI.

"AI is moving from experimentation to execution but many enterprises are finding it difficult to scale," said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of ARIS. "The reason is simple: AI lacks the context it needs to operate within the complexity of the enterprise. We believe that being named a Leader in Process Intelligence by Gartner reflects our role in solving this challenge."

ARIS' capabilities in integrating process, data, and governance alongside its focus on scalability, enterprise-grade architecture, and support for AI-driven use cases position it as a key enabler for organisations looking to deploy AI with control and confidence.

"AI doesn't deliver measurable new business value in isolation, but when it operates within context, and understands how work happens, what rules apply, and what outcomes are required," added Bacuvier.

Click here to download your complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence Platforms.

GartnerMagic Quadrant for Process Intelligence Platforms, By Tushar SrivastavaDavid SugdenMarc Kerremans, 5 May 2026

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ABOUT ARIS

ARIS is the process context foundation platform for enterprise AI deployment. Combining process mining, modelling, and analysis in a single unified platform, ARIS helps leading global organisations move from AI experimentation to scalable execution driving efficiency, reducing risk, and delivering measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.aris.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Tom Pressley, Chief Marketing Officer

tom.pressley@aris.com