nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced management's participation in several upcoming investor events during the second quarter of 2026.
23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN
William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Lowes Hotel in Chicago, IL
Stifel 2026 Cross Sector 1x1 Conference
Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA
Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference
Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY
16th Annual ROTH London Conference
Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK
Any investor presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be made available on the investor page of the company's website at https://investors.nlight.net.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs more than 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company's vertically integrated approach enables performance leadership from laser chip through system-level solutions. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
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Contacts:
For more information contact:
John Marchetti
VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 566-4460
john.marchetti@nlight.net