nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced management's participation in several upcoming investor events during the second quarter of 2026.

23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Lowes Hotel in Chicago, IL

Stifel 2026 Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA

Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference

Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY

16th Annual ROTH London Conference

Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK

Any investor presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be made available on the investor page of the company's website at https://investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs more than 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company's vertically integrated approach enables performance leadership from laser chip through system-level solutions. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

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Contacts:

For more information contact:

John Marchetti

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

john.marchetti@nlight.net