From 0-100, home searchers can easily see how much sunlight a property receives. Sunscore was co-developed with Shadowmap and is available exclusively on Redfin.

Redfin (redfin.com), the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket, today launched Sunscore, a property-level score that tells home searchers exactly how much natural light a home receives from 0-100. The launch marks an exclusive U.S. partnership with the developer of Sunscore, Shadowmap, which provides a global interactive 3D map for sun-path visualization, shadow analysis and solar planning.

"We know from customer feedback that sunlight is a priority for house hunters," said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin's Chief Product and Design Officer. "When you tour a home, you want to see brightly-lit spaces with natural light pouring through windows. Sunscore gives home searchers that information upfront in a simple-to-understand way."

Each home's Sunscore is based on the property's 3D geometry and surrounding 3D shadows caused by things like terrain, trees and buildings. The property's surface is analyzed toward the sun at various points throughout the day, at different days of the year, to get a full picture of potential shadows. The more sunlight available, the higher the Sunscore, from 0-100. For example: If the home's Sunscore is 80, that rating is "super sunny," and home searchers can expect minimal shadows impeding sunlight throughout the day.

According to Georg Molzer, CEO of Shadowmap, "The sun influences how we live, affecting our health, comfort and happiness. However, sunlight availability is often uncertain when purchasing or renting a property-especially across different seasons. We bring clarity! Sunscore, powered by Shadowmap's 3D sunlight analysis technology, assists buyers in understanding a property's sunlight exposure before they decide, integrating sunlight insights directly into Redfin's real estate search."

Natural light is an important feature for many homebuyers. According to a recent Redfin survey, nearly 70% of people say the amount of sunlight in their home affects their satisfaction with their living situation, and 11% say it's non-negotiable when searching for a home. Not only does sunlight provide aesthetic charm and mood-boosting serotonin, there are practical and financial benefits, too. Information on property-level sunlight tells what a home's solar potential looks like, which could save homeowners thousands of dollars per year in energy costs over time.

"Sunscore brings clarity to both the emotional and functional value of sunlight. In places like Southern California, buyers are essentially paying a 'sunshine tax,' so you better believe natural light matters," said Kellie Martinez, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Orange County. "It's one of the first things people notice during a showing and is a true influencer."

Sunscore is now available on all for-sale homes listed on Redfin.com and will be available on Redfin's iPhone and Android apps later this year.

Sunscore marks another way Redfin provides customers with the most detailed information possible to help them find the perfect home. Last November, Redfin launched conversational search, an AI feature that allows home searchers to have a back-and-forth dialogue with Redfin about specific home preferences. Redfin offers climate data from First Street on every property, so people can understand the potential risk for flood, fire, heat, wind and air quality. Walk Score is also available for every property, which shows a home's walkability, bike-ability and access to transit on scales of 0-10.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.

About Shadowmap

Shadowmap is a sunlight analysis platform that enables users to understand and visualize the Sun's path, shadows, and solar exposure anywhere on Earth. Headquartered in Austria, the platform uses detailed 3D data to simulate how sunlight interacts with buildings and landscapes throughout the year. Shadowmap is used in real estate, urban planning, architecture, and solar energy to support better decisions about sunlight and solar potential.

You can find more information about Shadowmap on https://www.shadowmap.org.

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