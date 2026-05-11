Driivz software will optimise the Duracell E-Charge network, enabling reliable, high-performance charging at scale

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced a partnership to power and scale the Duracell E-Charge ultra-fast EV charging network across the UK.

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Driivz today announced a partnership to power and scale the Duracell E-Charge ultra-fast EV charging network across the UK. Operating under the globally recognised Duracell brand sets a high bar for reliability, uptime and performance.

The Driivz software platform removes common points of friction for charge point operators, by providing robust session data, accurate billing and transparent settlements. With mature, reliable OCPI capabilities, The EV Network will utilize Driivz's roaming capabilities to increase network utilization rates and drive revenue.

Operating under the globally recognised Duracell brand sets a high bar for reliability, uptime and performance. The Driivz platform supports this through real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics and proactive issue resolution, ensuring a dependable and consistent experience for drivers.

"Duracell E-Charge is being built to set a new benchmark for ultra-fast charging in the UK. That means high uptime, simple pricing and a consistently reliable experience for drivers," said Mark Bloxham, Managing Director of The EV Network. "Driivz gives us the platform to scale quickly while maintaining control, performance and commercial efficiency as the network grows."

"Charging networks that can scale, while optimizing their current operations to ensure seamless charging experiences for drivers now and in the years to come, are the networks that will lead the way in the future of mobility," said Shiri Levi-Laor, CEO of Driivz. "We're proud to support the rollout of the Duracell E-Charge network across the UK."

The Duracell E-Charge network will utilise the following capabilities within Driivz's smart EV charging software platform to provide seamless charging experiences at sites operating under the Duracell E-Charge brand.

EV Charging Operations Management: Full optimization of all EV charging operations, including charger monitoring and proactive and remote issue resolution with advanced algorithms for self-healing capabilities, maximize network uptime and utilization.

Billing Management: Highly configurable billing engine to scale and monetize their network with competitive business models tailored to customer needs.

Driver Experience: Driivz's white-label charging app and web portal give drivers full control over their EV charging experience, allowing them to easily search for a charging station, navigate there, plug in, charge and make payment. The Duracell E-Charge network will offer billing transparency, including easy access to charging history, detailed invoices with full pricing information, cost breakdown, etc.

Reporting and Analytics: Driivz's data-driven platform includes detailed insights and customized reports, to make effective decisions that promote smooth operations and continued network growth.

About Driivz:

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities, and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in 36 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, St1, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Sheetz and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages over 3 million ports and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/.

About Vontier:

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com.

About Duracell E-Charge

Duracell E-Charge is an ultra-fast EV charging network operating under license from Duracell. The network is developed and funded by The EV Network (EVN) with more than £200 million planned in investment targeting 100+ sites and 500+ charge points across the UK by 2030. https://duracellecharge.com/

Duracell is a registered trademark of Duracell Batteries BV and Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc., used under license. All rights reserved.

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