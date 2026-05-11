Frame Security Launches with $50M to Build the Future of Human Security

Backed by Index Ventures, Team8, and Picture Capital, Frame is launching an AI-driven platform designed to help organizations defend against the growing wave of AI-powered social engineering and deepfake attacks by empowering employees to be the strongest line of defense

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Frame Security, today announced its public launch alongside a $50 million funding round led by Index Ventures, Team8, and Picture Capital, with participation from industry heavyweights Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport and Elad Gil, who initially joined as an angel investor and has since doubled down through his fund, Gil Capital. The company is building a new category of human risk security, designed to protect organizations against the largest attack vector in cybersecurity: people.

Nearly 96% of organizations provide some form of security awareness training, yet roughly 90% of data breaches still involve the human element. As a result, organizations are investing heavily in employee security programs, with the global security awareness training market projected to reach $13 billion by 2027. At the same time, the rise of generative AI is making social engineering attacks significantly more convincing and scalable, allowing attackers to craft tailored messages, impersonate colleagues or executives, and reach employees across email, messaging platforms, phone calls, and video meetings. According to Gartner, 43% of cybersecurity leaders reported experiencing at least one deepfake audio call incident in 2025, while 37% encountered deepfake video calls. These attacks are designed to trick employees into sharing sensitive information, approving payments, or granting access to critical systems. The risks compound, as employees make hundreds of operational decisions every day that carry potential security implications, yet most security teams still rely on quarterly security presentations and outdated phishing simulations that fail to reflect how people actually work, or how hackers actually attack.

Frame recognizes that employees are the last line of defense against modern cyber threats. The platform automates the entire process of security awareness and training. Using AI, it enables companies to quickly generate realistic attack simulations, hyper-personalized role-based training, and tailored guidance for employees across the organization. When new types of attacks emerge, security teams can create and deploy relevant training within minutes, helping employees recognize and stop threats before they turn into real incidents. By continuously analyzing employee behavior and organizational patterns, Frame can provide relevant guidance and simulations on the spot, helping employees recognize and respond to the types of attacks they are most likely to face. As a result, organizations can move beyond static awareness programs and strengthen the human layer of defense where security incidents often begin.

"In a single day, employees make hundreds of decisions that carry potential cybersecurity implications," said Tal Shlomo, Co-Founder and CEO of Frame Security. "AI has made social engineering attacks dramatically easier to create and much harder to detect. In my experience working with leading security teams in Fortune 500 organizations at Wiz, even the most advanced cybersecurity systems couldn't eliminate the risk introduced by human behavior. After seeing many human-centric attacks, we built Frame with the ambition to empower the workforce to become the strongest line of defense against AI-driven attacks. Our AI engine serves as a dynamic system that evolves with the organization and prepares employees for the real threats they face."

Frame Security was founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Tal Shlomo and Sharon Shmueli, both alumni of Israel's elite cyber Unit 8200, who bring deep technical and industry experience to the company. Shlomo joined Wiz as one of its first employees, working at the company during its early growth phase before it became one of the most successful cybersecurity startups in history, culminating in its $32 billion acquisition by Google. Shmueli previously served as CTO at Team8's venture platform at just 25 years old, where he helped evaluate and build next-generation cybersecurity companies at one of the industry's leading venture firms, which manages more than $2 billion in assets.

"Human risk exists in any company with an employee," said Shardul Shah, Partner at Index Ventures. "Those employees need to be prepared for the threats they're facing today, not a static approximation of threats from five years ago. Frame is building a platform that makes that possible."

"What makes Frame compelling is that it gives organizations a practical way to prepare their employees for these attacks and turn the human layer into a meaningful part of their security posture," said Elad Gil, a technology investor and backer of Frame.

Frame Security is already deployed across tens of enterprise organizations, with strong traction among large enterprises. The company counts tens of enterprise customers, including Louis Dreyfus Company, AlphaSense, Rockefeller Capital Management, and others, helping security teams strengthen their defenses against human-targeted attacks. With the new funding, Frame plans to expand its engineering, frontier cybersecurity and AI research, and go-to-market teams, and accelerate adoption of its platform across enterprises in the United States and globally.

About Frame Security

Frame Security is a human security and security awareness company helping organizations defend against the growing wave of social engineering, deepfakes, and AI-powered threats. The company's platform transforms traditional security awareness into a dynamic, AI-powered system that analyzes how organizations operate, grows with them over time, and generates tailored simulations, security training, and guidance to reduce human risk in all its forms.

Contact Information:

Ofir Zimber

Ofirz@tellny.com

+1 3478435223

SOURCE: Frame

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/frame-security-launches-with-50m-to-build-the-future-of-human-sec-1163523