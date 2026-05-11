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WKN: A2QHVF | ISIN: CA25703L1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CW
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 08:31
6,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,65016:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
65 Leser
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Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Meeting Results for Election of Directors

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. ("Doman" or the "Company") (TSX:DBM) announced its director election results following its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held May 8, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders elected the following eight individuals to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

NomineeVotes For- ForVotes Against- Against
1Amar S. Doman32,493,52799.59%133,8900.41%
2Ian M. Baskerville31,318,39895.99%1,309,0194.01%
3Sam Fleiser32,231,88198.79%395,5361.21%
4Marie M. Graul32,442,54299.43%184,8750.57%
5Michelle Harrison32,494,26299.59%133,1550.41%
6Harry Rosenfeld32,464,53399.50%162,8840.50%
7Ann M. Simms32,470,36599.52%157,0520.48%
8Siegfried J. Thoma31,315,35595.98%1,312,0624.02%

Shareholders also approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, including approval of the awards issuable thereunder and the reservation of common shares for issuance pursuant to such awards, as more particularly described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2026. The resolution was approved by approximately 73.44% of the votes cast at the Meeting.

All other matters voted upon at the meeting were approved. Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additionally, the Company announces that Yong-Jae Kim has been appointed Corporate Secretary and assumes the role and duties of General Counsel from Rob Doman, effective May 8, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Doman for his longstanding service and significant contributions to the Company as he transitions into the role of Special Advisor.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada's premier national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States: headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and the Company's website www.domanbm.com.

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations
416-962-3300
ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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