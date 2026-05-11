China Daily: Ancient Chinese Civilization and Advanced Manufacturing Power Henan's New Economy

BEIJING, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

From advanced manufacturing to cultural heritage preservation, Central China's Henan is showcasing a new model of high-quality development driven by innovation, openness and cultural confidence.

In Luoyang city, Luoyang Bearing Group or LYC, has become a symbol of the province's industrial transformation. Its high-end bearings are now widely used in offshore wind power, new energy vehicles, aerospace and shield tunneling machines, replacing products once dominated by foreign manufacturers.

One of the company's major breakthroughs came with the development of 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine main shaft bearings, which have been installed on the world's first mass-produced 16-MW offshore wind turbine platform. LYC has also expanded rapidly in the new energy vehicle sector, supplying wheel hub bearings to leading Chinese automakers including BYD.

Inside LYC's intelligent workshops, automated production lines and digital inspection systems reflect Henan's broader push toward smart manufacturing, green production and industrial upgrading.

More than 100 kilometers away from Luoyang, the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone has emerged as another engine of growth. BYD vehicles produced there are exported via China-Europe freight trains and other international logistics channels, highlighting Henan's growing role in global supply chains and advanced manufacturing clusters.

At the same time, the province is turning its profound historical legacy into a new driver of tourism and cultural revitalization.

At the Longmen Grottoes, conservation workers are using geological radar, infrared detectors and 3D modeling technology to protect one of China's greatest cultural treasures. The UNESCO World Heritage Site contains more than 2,300 caves and niches and over 100,000 Buddhist statues.

Digital innovation is also reshaping public access to heritage. High-precision 3D mapping, virtual reality tours and online exhibitions are allowing global audiences to experience Longmen remotely while helping younger generations better understand Chinese civilization.

Across Henan, former ancient capitals and archaeological sites are being revitalized through museum upgrades, immersive cultural experiences and heritage conservation projects. Tourism and cultural industries have become important sources of economic growth, employment and rural revitalization.

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