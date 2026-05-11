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WKN: A41QJM | ISIN: CA5913221027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.05.26 | 19:23
14,660 US-Dollar
-0,61 % -0,090
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METALS ROYALTY COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALS ROYALTY COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
150 Leser
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The Metals Royalty Company to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 13, 2026

Management to Discuss Mesabi Royalty Acquisition, Strategic Portfolio Construction, and 2026 Outlook

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq:TMCR) ("TMCR" or the "Company"), a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the strategic rationale behind the Company's recently announced Mesabi Royalty acquisition - including how the transaction provides TMCR with near-term cash flow visibility from a Tier-1 asset in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and advances the Company's portfolio construction strategy. Management will also discuss TMCR's growing pipeline and outlook for the remainder of 2026. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

To participate, please use the following information:

The Metals Royalty Company - Corporate Update Webinar
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982
International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13760395
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761748&tp_key=0cc97e9526

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the webinar to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the webinar will be available through Tuesday, May 27, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), using replay pin number 13760395. A webcast replay will be available using the webcast link above.

PIPE Financing Update

In connection with the Company's previously announced Mesabi Royalty acquisition, TMCR also announces that its concurrent PIPE financing has been upsized to $80 million and fully allocated.

Canaccord Genuity Conference

Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman and CEO, and other members of management will be attending the Canaccord Genuity Global Metals, Mining & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas May 19 - 21, 2026. Investors wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management are encouraged to contact TMCR@mzgroup.us.

Management Commentary

"On behalf of TMCR, I want to congratulate the team at TMC the metals company on NOAA's full compliance determination for their consolidated deep-seabed mining application - the first of its kind under NOAA's new regulatory framework. This follows their substantial compliance determination in March and reflects more than a decade of rigorous scientific, environmental, and engineering work, bringing TMC one significant step closer to the permit decision they expect before the end of Q1 2027. As a royalty holder, we celebrate TMC's ongoing pioneering in this new industry," said Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Royalty Company Inc. "We look forward to walking investors through our Mesabi transaction in detail and growing pipeline of additional opportunities to support America's mineral independence on Wednesday and connecting in person at the Canaccord Genuity conference in Las Vegas."

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq:TMCR) is a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization. The Company acquires and manages metals and mineral royalties, streams, and similar structured interests across the full value chain - supporting American defense, AI infrastructure, energy systems, and industrial capacity. TMCR's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov and the Company's website www.themetalsroyaltyco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable securities laws, which reflect management of the Company's expectations regarding its future growth, future business plans and opportunities, expected activities and other statements about future events, results or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to closing of the Transaction, the ability to complete the Financings, the Mesabi Project, the revenue generating potential with respect to TMCR's industry and business plans, the potential impact of government policy, market opportunity, the potential value of the NORI GORR, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan and to acquire and manage additional royalty interests and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties and risks related to: closing the Transaction and the Financing, the permitting, production, timing and mineral content of TMC's NORI deposit; the economic potential and timing of production at the Mesabi Project; TMCR's limited operating history and the risks associated with new business development; TMCR's potential inability to acquire additional royalty, stream or similar interests, or to achieve profitability and positive cash flow; TMCR being dependent on favorable government policy for offshore mineral development; market conditions; competitive dynamics; regulatory changes; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 20-F and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
TMCR@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Metals Royalty Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/the-metals-royalty-company-to-host-corporate-update-webinar-on-may-13-2026-1165647

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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